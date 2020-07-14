Wolverine and Jean Grey's Relationship Takes a Surprising Turn in Marvel's X-Force

✖

The "Dawn of X" relaunch is in full swing, and it's completely shaken up the status quo of Marvel Comics' X-Men in the process. Now that mutantkind is able to exist on the island of Krakoa - albeit, with the occasional threat - the dynamics between certain characters have been able to flourish and develop in surprising ways. Not only has that been the case for some of the more underappreciated mutants in Marvel's arsenal, but for major characters -- including Jean Grey/Marvel Girl and Logan Howlett/Wolverine. The duo's latest appearance together in X-Force #10 included some major revelations and epic action sequences, but one scene between the pair might be the most buzzworthy yet. Spoilers for X-Force #10 below! Only look if you want to know!

In the issue's final sequence, Logan was seen relaxing at Krakoa's Broken Baths, after the X-Force engaged in a harrowing battle. A few panels in, Logan was joined by Jean, who was clutching her Marvel Girl mask and wearing a matching green swimsuit. Jean joined Logan in the water and proceeded to drink from his beer, as they talked about the latest drama regarding the team.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

As their conversation turned more towards being optimistic or cynical in Krakoa's new society, Jean began to embrace Logan, and told him that if he thinks she's "too good" for X-Force, she probably thinks he's "too good" for her. Logan didn't deny it, but argued that Jean needs "a taste of poison now and then... just to keep things balanced." The last panel of the issue zoomed out of the scene, but appeared to show the two of them kissing.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

For even casual fans of the X-Men world, the moment is probably surprising, especially given the will-they/won't-they relationship that Jean and Logan have had in various adaptations for years. But it's hard to deny that the pair have had an emotional connection to each other, with Jean being a bit of a fixture in Logan's recent adventures on Krakoa.

"She's a badass. She is the Omega of Omegas," X-Force and Wolverine writer Benjamin Percy told ComicBook.com earlier this year. "She has a compelling three-dimensionality to her, a big-heartedness to her, and a haunted quality to her, that alongside Wolverine, I think is really compelling. They bring out the best in each other, and she is one of the few people who can put him in his place."

There's also the nature of what this moment means on Krakoa, where mutantkind has done away with certain societal conventions in favor of harmony and "making more mutants". That shift has been especially helpful for those who "ship" Jean, Logan, and Scott Summers/Cyclops in any sort of combination, as opposed to just writing them off as a traditional love triangle. One of the final scenes of House of X/Powers of X certainly seemed to hint at the trio having more of an open polyamorous dynamic, with Emma Frost potentially having a role in that as well. The early issues of X-Men only validated that thinking, as eagle-eyed readers noticed that Jean, Logan, and Scott's bedrooms In the "Summer House" are the only three that have doors connected to each other. While it remains to be seen how much of a definitive answer we'll get on that, readers actually seeing Jean and Logan be romantic with each other certainly adds fuel to the fire either way.

X-Force #11 will be released on August 12th.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.