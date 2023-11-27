Wonder Woman Leak Reveals First Details on New Game

WB Games and developer Monolith Productions announced a Wonder Woman game back on December 9, 2021. Since then, neither have said a peep about the game, and there's hardly been any rumors or leaks about it either, leaving DC fans completely in the dark on what to expect. Over the weekend, this changed following industry insider Nick Backer sharing some details on the game.

According to Baker on the Xbox Era podcast, the game boasts a visual fidelity similar to WB Games' most recent DC game, Gotham Knights, which is a game that boasts impressive graphics, but it's far from an industry leader in this regard. Bolstering this, it's claimed the game runs at 30 FPS, but the development team is targeting a 60 FPS performance mode.

Baker continues referencing mobs, mini-bosses, chests/loot droops, and customizable gear such as boots, braces, and torso equipment. And all of this gear will have stats, similarly to God of War. The Invisible Jet is also mentioned, but it's apparently only used for fast travel.

Baker then references Xbox series Crackdown, as a reference point for how the game's jumping, leaping, and fast dashing feels. Meanwhile, the Lariat (The Lasso of Truth) supposedly feels good to use and functions similarly to Spider-Man's webs in the sense you can use to wrap people up, slam them, and combo them. Baker concludes by hinting at a truth mechanic involved with the whip.

This is the extent of the report, which should, of course, be taken with a grain of salt. In the past, Baker has proven reliable on numerous occasions, but every once in a while, he is off the mark, which is just part of the business in dealing with rumors and leaks. So far, none of this information has drawn any type of comment from the aforementioned, and implicated, parties. We don't expect this to change for a handful of reasons, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, we wouldn't be surprised if the game rears its head at The Game Awards next month.