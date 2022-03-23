Wordle 277 Should Keep Your Streak Going

Today’s Wordle puzzle features an interesting but solvable word that most players should be able to figure out. Assuming that players can get at least a few letters in the right position, players shouldn’t have too many issues figure out today’s Wordle. The puzzle follows a week in which countless streaks were broken by a pair of tricky words that both featured common word endings. We’ll dive into today’s Wordle puzzle later, explaining why it might trip some players up and providing some clues for those who are stumped. If you want to get some hints for today’s puzzle, keep reading. Otherwise, you may not want to scroll to the bottom of the article, as we’ll give the answer away to those who either want to avoid breaking their streak or simply are curious at the very end of the article.

For those who somehow have missed out on the Wordle craze so far, the rules of the game are simple: players have six tries to guess a five letter word. Players receive clues based on which letters their guess shares with the correct word. A letter shaded in yellow means that letter also appears in the correct word, but in a different letter location. A letter shaded in green means that letter appears in the same spot in the correct word.

Videos by ComicBook.com

On average, it takes Wordle players about 4 tries to correctly guess a daily puzzle, although a few puzzles can be significantly trickier. As we noted before, words that end with the same sequence of four letters can be problematic, especially if it takes players a few guesses to get that word sequence. That’s what happened last week with “WATCH,” as there are several other 5-letter words that also end with “ATCH.”

So – what’s the solution today’s Wordle puzzle – aka Wordle 277? The good news is that the answer features an “uncommon” consonant and an “uncommon” vowel, both of which should help players narrow down the answer considerably. However, there are a handful of other words that share four letters in the same placement, including two that share the same letter placement for the last four letters. If you can’t figure out those last letters before your fifth guess, you may find yourself in a tough situation in which you have to choose between two viable choices.

Today’s Wordle puzzle solution is…PURGE.

Let us know if you got today’s Wordle puzzle in the comment section, and if you managed to match our score of getting it in three tries!