Today’s Wordle Is Breaking Streaks and Crushing Hearts

Today’s Wordle puzzle is bringing an end to a ton of streaks. While Wordle isn’t as popular as it was a couple of months ago prior to its purchase by the New York Times, the deceptively simple word puzzle is still one of the most popular games in the world. That might all change after today’s puzzle, as Wordle #265 is bringing an end to a ton of player’s streaks. Without spoiling the result of the puzzle, today’s Wordle has a word that shares its four final letters with several other potential solutions. So, while many players figured out those four final letters in the first couple of guesses, their streaks came to an end as they couldn’t come up with the correct answer despite having multiple chances to solve the puzzle.



One of the main draws of Wordle is that the game automatically tracks your stats, providing a handful of statistics such as how many puzzles players have correctly solved on consecutive days. With today’s puzzle crushing so many streaks (“Wordle 265 x” is currently the top trend on Twitter, which indicates that a LOT of people are failing today’s puzzle), many people might give up on the game entirely.

Check out a few of these heartbreaking posts as players share their Wordle fails:

Renee Paquette

https://twitter.com/ReneePaquette/status/1502262776437354503

I’ve never been more betrayed by a game in my life

https://twitter.com/julian_virgona/status/1502019915955408902

I hate you Mr. Wordle

https://twitter.com/mccreaman/status/1502277603973083139

WHY WHY WHY WHY

https://twitter.com/RubenCool69/status/1502220836278706177

I am so sad but I am free

https://twitter.com/_gaybore/status/1502213588458487810

I don’t want to talk about it

https://twitter.com/syrupsyche/status/1501956094645915649

I hope someone drops a weight on your fingers