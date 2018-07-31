New World of Warcraft Animated Short Details the Bloody History of Sylvanas Windrunner

The team over at Blizzard recently unveiled a new animated short for World of Warcraft just ahead of the full release of Battle for Azeroth. The Warbringers promotional series is meant to show off the incredible women from this wildly popular MMORPG and share their stories in an entirely different light. The first of this new three part series put Jaina Proudmore back into the spotlight, and now we’re diving into the world of the Banshee Queen herself: Sylvanas.

According to Blizzard, “In war, nothing is certain. In just one moment, a single action can determine victory or defeat. For Sylvanas Windrunner, warchief of the Horde, war has led her to many such moments—including one that will change the course of history on Azeroth.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sylvanas Windrunner is an iconic figure in the World of Warcraft franchise. Also known as The Dark Lady, The Banshee Queen, and most importantly – the Warchief of the Horde – she is not to be messed with. After the Battle on the Broken Shore, she was elevated to Warchief and she lead a fierce battle, from there her journey has just begun.

Of course you can’t have a series about strong women in this franchise without Jaina also taking up her part of the limelight, which can be seen here. Queen Azhara will be having her own animated short here soon, all for the celebratory launch of the biggest expansion yet; Azeroth.

Missed out on some of the epic lore jumps of the past? Good news! The game is now entirely free, save the sub fee, with all subsequent expansions also available at no additional cost.

According to Blizzard’s revamped shop page, “”Get access to World of Warcraft and every expansion through Legion with your subscription—no additional purchase required. Begin your journey today and play up to level 110 through six expansions of adventure!”

That’s six expansions of lore-drenched adventures, no matter if you’re aligned with the Alliance or the Horde (the Horde is clearly the correct choice). It’s the perfect time to craft your own hero and jump into the fray in search of incredible treasures, heartbreaking narratives, and even play against other players in the game’s PvP world. There’s a lot to enjoy, and now even easier to do just that!

“In Battle for Azeroth, the stakes for the Alliance and the Horde are incredibly high, and a player’s faction will have a more meaningful impact on their experience than in any World of Warcraft expansion to date,” said Mike Morhaime, CEO and cofounder of Blizzard Entertainment. “Whether they’re journeying to unexplored lands to recruit allies or fighting to secure war resources, players will redefine what it truly means to be ‘For the Horde’ or ‘For the Alliance’ when the expansion arrives this August.”