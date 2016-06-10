World Of Warcraft’s Next Expansion Hinted At By A Tiny Detail On A Leaked Armor Set

(Photo: Activision Blizzard)

World of Warcraft's most recent expansion, Legion, launched less than a year ago, but it seems Blizzard may already be gearing up to release another big addition for their venerable MMORPG.

World of Warcraft update 7.3 recently hit the game's public test realm, and, of course, dataminers have already combed the patch for hidden data and clues. Fans have found assets for the new Kul Tiras Quest Armour set, which they think may point toward the setting of the next expansion.

(Photo: Activision Blizzard/Wowhead)

Here's what World of Warcraft fansite Wowhead had to say about the findings…

"This set is named after the maritime nation led by Lord Admiral Daelin Proudmoore in the Second War -- it's been mysteriously silent after the Third War. There are eight icons in the database for Kul Tiras Quest Armor. These icons all follow a naming scheme, which is very similar to the scheme for icons used for special quest gear in previous expansions. Zooming in on the side armor on the skirt, we can more clearly see a map to a new zone, as well as some tentacle decorations underneath. Could we be going to Kul Tiras in a future patch or expansion?"

That's a lot of divine from a tiny map on the side of some guy's skirt, but hey, legit leaks have come from stranger sources. Kul Tiras has factored heavily into Warcraft lore in the past, but players have never been given the chance to visit it yet. The tentacles and barnacles surrounding the map on the armor seems to indicate the hypothetical Kul Tiras expansion might have a nautical theme, and just may pit players against the Warcraft universe's Lovecraftian Old Gods. Might be a bit of a welcome departure from the "demons from space invade Azeroth" storyline WoW has been focused on for a while.

World of Warcraft: Legion launched back in August 30 of 2016. Patch 7.3 is expected to be the expansion's last major update.

[via Wowhead]