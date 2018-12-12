‘World War Z’ Game Reveals Six Playable Classes With New Trailer

Though we still don’t have a release date, Saber Interactive did just release a brand new trailer for their highly anticipated World War Z showing off the zombie game’s six playable classes that players can choose from.

According to the latest video seen above, players will have a choice between six different play styles:

Gunslinger – For those who skip the questions and shoot first, the Gunslinger is loaded with an arsenal of weapon damage and ammo-boosting perks to mow down the dead.

Hellraiser – Enough explosives can solve any problem! Hellraisers come armed with C4 and other tools for effective crowd control.

Slasher – For warriors with a sense of elegance, the best way to kill is with your trusty blade. Slashers have perks that increase melee damage and effectiveness while their armed tasers deliver electrifying results.

Medic – Sometimes the best way to fight the undead is keeping your teammates from becoming one of them. Armed with a Stim Pistol, Medics can heal fellow survivors from a distance and help keep the chaos under control.

Fixer – When versatility in any situation is the highest priority, the Fixer is there for you, starting out with an explosive ammo case and several teammate ammo-restoring perks.

Exterminator – Fire is the answer! Armed with Molotov cocktails and increased fire damage, the Exterminator just wants to watch the undead burn.

Each offers something unique to the game’s setup. Whether you want to roll up and cause some real damage as an Exterminator, or want to focus more on making sure your team is taken care of as a Medic, there’s a certain character for every type of gamer.

The game itself offers up to 4-player co-op and from the looks of the latest trailer, it looks fairly balanced so far! For those that were fans of the World War Z movie, the upcoming zombie title seems to reflect the original source material from both the book and the film perfectly.

What are your thoughts on what we’ve seen so far from the World War Z game? Sound off with what you think in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

For more about the game itself that will release sometime in 2019 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC:

“World War Z takes players on a zombie-packed journey of unique survivor stories all around the world, including New York, Moscow, Jerusalem and more. Powered by Saber’s dynamic Swarm Engine™, the game unleashes hundreds of fast-moving, bloodthirsty zombies at a time on players for a heart-pounding action experience. Work together with your teammates, using deadly weapons, explosives, turrets, traps and barricades to dismember and demolish the undead menace, then level up and customize your heroes to survive even more difficult challenges.”