‘World War Z’ Looks Like ‘Left 4 Dead’ In New “The Horde” Trailer

Valve may not be making a new Left 4 Dead game anytime soon (sadly), but it looks like Saber Interactive is basically making one in its place with World War Z.

The developer and its publisher Focus Home Interactive have revealed a brand-new trailer for the game dubbed “The Horde,” which you can check out above.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Before this trailer, the game already emitted a pretty strong Left 4 Dead vibe, but this trailer really solidifies it.

What’s perhaps most impressive about the trailer though is the sheer amount of zombies on the screen at one time, and how they can climb and run over each other without the physics system breaking. The AI behind large hordes of enemies is super tough to get right, but it looks like Saber Interactive has seemingly done it.

World War Z is in development for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. At the moment of publishing, the game is slated to release sometime this year, though when exactly, has yet to be divulged. Further, there’s been no word of a Nintendo Switch port, however, such a port also hasn’t been ruled out, so it remains possible the game will come to the Nintendo hybrid system.

Anyway, for more news, media, and information on the game, click right here. For more what it’s about, here’s an official pitch from Saber Interactive itself:

“World War Z is a thrilling four-player cooperative third-person shooter featuring massive swarms of zombies that recklessly rush their living prey. Focused on fast-paced gameplay — and based on the incredibly popular Paramount Pictures property of the same name — World War Z explores new storylines and characters from around the world in tense, overwhelming, gruesomely exciting missions crafted specifically for modern consoles and PC.

“The swarm feels neither fear nor mercy. It rolls forward to spread and consume. Together, make your stand and unload an arsenal of deadly weaponry into these hundreds of swarming zombies. Feel the satisfying rush of life as you cheat death and prevail against such overwhelming odds. Cut the undead down with rocket launchers, machine guns, sentries, turrets, grenade launchers, barbed wire, and more.”