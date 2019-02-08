‘World War Z’ Studio Reveals a New PvPvZ Multiplayer Trailer

Though we still don’t have a release date, Saber Interactive did just release a brand new trailer for their highly anticipated World War Z showing off the zombie game’s “PvPvZ” mode and if the above video is anything to go by, it’s going to be intense.

The studio even broke down what makes this particular mode so special, “What separates PvPvE in World War Z from other multiplayer games is the zombie swarm, which storms the arena throughout the match, forcing players to battle both each other and the undead and allowing the tide of the fight to turn in an instant. World War Z will launch with the following multiplayer modes”:

Scavenge Raid: players race to secure resources across the map to win

Vaccine Hunt: players must pick up and hold an object to earn point for the team

Swarm Deathmatch: Two teams go head to head in a bitter fight to the end

Swarm Domination: Capture zones to earn points and win a team victory

King of the Hill: Capture a single hill, then control it to earn victory points

The base game itself offers up to 4-player co-op and from the looks of the latest trailer, the PvPvZ mode looks like it will be stupidly fun as well! For those that were fans of the World War Z movie, the upcoming zombie title seems to reflect the original source material from both the book and the film perfectly.

What are your thoughts on what we’ve seen so far from the World War Z game? Sound off with what you think in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!

For more about the game itself that will release sometime in 2019 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC:

“World War Z takes players on a zombie-packed journey of unique survivor stories all around the world, including New York, Moscow, Jerusalem and more. Powered by Saber’s dynamic Swarm Engine™, the game unleashes hundreds of fast-moving, bloodthirsty zombies at a time on players for a heart-pounding action experience. Work together with your teammates, using deadly weapons, explosives, turrets, traps and barricades to dismember and demolish the undead menace, then level up and customize your heroes to survive even more difficult challenges.”