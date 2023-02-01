Worlds Beyond Number TTRPG Podcast Launches Patreon, Pacing Towards Record Number of Backers

A new tabletop RPG podcast is already attracting an impressive number of subscribers just hours after their Patreon launched. Worlds Beyond Number, a new podcast featuring Brennan Lee Mulligan, Aabria Iyengar, Erika Iishi, and Lou Wilson, has launched its Patreon ahead of its official launch in March. Backers can support the Patreon for $5 a month to access a number of bonus materials, including a "Level 0" mini-campaign called "The Children's Adventure" that was used to create the characters for Worlds Beyond Numbers' first campaign "The Wizard, the Witch, and the Wild One."

The Patreon launched at 12 AM ET this morning and has already brought in nearly 8,000 subscribers, an impressive number considering that Worlds Beyond Number won't launch its first episode until March. Not only is Worlds Beyond Number on pace to break 10,000 Patreon backers on its first day, it seems likely that it will become one of the biggest TTRPG-related projects on Patreon.

Worlds Beyond Number will be an audio-only podcast, although it features professional-quality sound and production by Taylor Moore. Unlike other TTRPG podcasts, Worlds Beyond Number isn't tied to a specific game system – instead, the podcast promises a variety of different projects, styles of stories, and game systems. Obviously, the initial draw of Worlds Beyond Number is its core cast, all of whom have appeared in various Actual Play programs, but have yet to work on an exclusively creator-owned project.

Other perks to Patreon backers include early access to Live Events and Streams, exclusive merchandise, and behind the scenes, video, audio, and more. Worlds Beyond Number also teased that bonus episodes, one-shots, or even full-length campaigns will also be exclusive to Patreon subscribers in the future. You can check out the Patreon here.