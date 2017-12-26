Here’s Your Chance To Score NBA 2K18 And WWE 2K18 For A Great Price – Even On Nintendo Switch

It’s a good holiday to be a sports gamer, particularly on the 2K Sports side of things, as both WWE 2K18 and NBA 2K18 have delivered authentic action that fans of both wrestling and basketball can’t get enough of. But if you somehow missed out on picking these games up over the holiday season, not to worry – Best Buy has you covered with today’s sale.

Through the course of today, you can pick up either WWE 2K18 or NBA 2K18 for only $34.99. What’s more, if you have a membership to Best Buy’s Gamers Club, you can save an additional 20 percent off that price, potentially getting the games for just under $30 apiece. That’s not a bad savings at all.

The games are slashed across the board on all platforms, including Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. That means you can get the Switch version of WWE 2K18 for half the price it was originally offered at earlier in the month. Just a quick word of warning, though – both NBA 2K18 and WWE 2K18 are huge data-eaters on the Switch, even in cartridge form. So you’ll want to make sure you pick up a memory card first to make sure you’ve got the space to play them.

The sale is going on through the end of the day today (likely around 10 PM MDT), so if you want to get your hands on these games, we suggest you hurry. No matter which way you go, you’ll find plenty of body slamming and slam dunking to go around – just in time for the end of the year.

WWE 2K18 and NBA 2K18 are available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch. They’re also available for PC, though those versions are not on sale.

