WWE 2K18 Player Creates Custom Harley Quinn, Fights Game of Thrones’ Daenerys

While the WWE’s answer to Harley Quinn’s big personality has been delivered on tenfold in one small, Alexa Bliss-shaped package, one fan decided to take the effort a step further. A YouTuber with some artistic talent has posted a video showing off their take on one of DC’s most popular vigilantes, recreating her look in Suicide Squad for the ring using photoshop and WWE 2K18‘s custom character creator. The results are pretty awesome. Check it out:

Using a photo of Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn in Suicide Squad, YouTuber “bathpoopoo” has created a realistic take on the character, who would probably do wonderfully if she were to get into wrestling. They go into serious detail with this design, right down to the chain piping on Harley’s jacket. The game’s limits might make things a little difficult when it comes to getting the character to look exact, but as far as we’re concerned, this kind of takes the cake when it comes to custom characters. Or, one cake, since this same YouTuber has even more awesome custom WWE 2K18 creations.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One of these is Daenerys Stormborn from Game of Thrones, who throws down against Harley with the fury of a hundred dragons at once. Unfortunately for Dany, Harley’s move set is pretty brutal, which is unsurprising. When the two go head to head at the end, the result is somehow perfectly satisfying no matter who you root for.

There are a few other custom creations of note on this account, such as Breaking Bad‘s Walter White and Tony Stark as Iron Man. It looks like there are more on the way, too, so make sure to get your request in if you have one.

WWE 2K18 is available to play now on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.