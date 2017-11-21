WWE 2K18’s NXT Generation Pack Arrives, Along With Various Fixes

We've got a question for you, readers – "Who wants to walk with Elias?"

We only ask because a. Elias Samson did a great job during this weekend's WWE Survivor Series opening bout against Matt Hardy, and b. you can now walk with him in WWE 2K18.

2K Sports has announced that it has released the NXT Generation pack DLC for the game, which means you can download five new superstars that join the already packed roster. These stars include Elias Samson, along with NXT up and comers Lars Sullivan and Aleister Black, as well as Ruby Riot and the former NXT champion Drew McIntyre. The pack goes for $9.99, and you can get it as part of the Season Pass as well.

In addition, a new update has also come to the game, which provides a little balance to the AI, and changes things a little bit for submission moves. It also squashes a few bugs that fans were quick to point out. You can find all the technical changes below:

General MyCareer fixes

Balanced the AI's pin escape probabilities

Balanced the frequency in which AI Superstars utilize the Drag mechanic

Adjusted the Damage display for Submission moves. Submissions now correctly reference the correct limb

Fixed an issue where AI incorrectly referenced "Grapple" reversal rates for Finishers if the Finisher was preceded by an automated reposition

Fixed Pin Combo for World' Strongest Splash

Fixed Superstar names being replaced with the names of alternate attires during an entrance run-in.

Fixed Squash Matches not occurring in player-edited matches.

Various adjustments to in-game animations to prevent warping

The update should apply automatically the next time you start up the game.

If you want to see these superstars in action before you add them, check out the trailer above!

WWE 2K18 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC, and is coming soon to Nintendo Switch.