‘WWE 2K19’ Season Pass Detailed, Includes More Wrestling Superstars

With WWE 2K19 coming our way in just a few short weeks, we’re going to have a ton of male and female WWE superstars to choose from. But there’s always room for more; and today, 2K Sports detailed who else will be joining the fray over the next few months.

The publisher laid out its plans for its Season Pass, which will go for $29.99 or will be included with the Ric Flair WOOOOO! Edition of WWE 2K19. You can also purchase things separately, as you can see below.

Additional superstars that are coming to the game include the War Raiders, as well as Dakota Kai (“Team Kick!”), Candice LaRae and several others.

The full schedule can be found below:

Accelerator

Players will gain access to all unlockable content available at launch in the game’s VC Purchasable section (excluding downloadable content);

Players can also decide the overall rankings and attribute levels for all playable characters throughout the life of the product;

The Accelerator will be available for $4.99.

MyPlayer KickStart

Players will gain access to unlock and boost MyPlayer ratings and attributes made available at launch as part of the game’s MyCareer mode;

Players can also unlock all clothing made available at launch that provides attribute boosts in MyCareer;

MyPlayer KickStart will be available for $9.99.

New Moves Pack

Explore more than 50 in-game moves, including the Atomic Drop into Double Leg Combo (made popular by WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy); the Exploder vs. Opponent on the Apron (made popular by NXT Superstar Tyler Bate); the Slingshot X-Factor (made popular by 205 Live Superstar Mustafa Ali); and the Assisted Twist of Fate, Avalanche Splash & Side Effect Combo and the Senton & Leg Drop Combo (made popular by WWE Superstars Matt Hardy and Bray Wyatt);

The New Moves Pack will be available for $3.99.

Rising Stars Pack

Playable WWE, NXT and 205 Live Superstars: Candice LeRae, Dakota Kai, Lacey Evans, Lio Rush, Maria Kanellis, Mike Kanellis and Ricochet;

The Rising Stars Pack will be available for $9.99.

Titans Pack

Playable WWE and NXT Superstars: Bobby Lashley, EC3 and War Raiders (Rowe and Hanson);

The Titans Pack will be available for $9.99.

WWE 2K19 releases on October 9 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. If you purchase the Ric Flair Edition, you can play it four days earlier, starting October 5!