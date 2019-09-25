WWE 2K20 Reveals First Look at Chyna

WWE 2K20 is loaded with new features and superstars, and it will also serve as the debut of legendary WWE superstar Chyna in the series. Chyna hasn’t ever been included in the WWE 2K series and hasn’t actually been included in a WWE game over the last 20 years, but all that’s changing in WWE 2K20, and now we’ve got an up-close look at her full entrance in the game. As you can see in the video above, Chyna comes out armed with her pyro gun and then unleashes some sparks before heading down to the ring, and the commentators also highlight her ninth wonder of the world nickname. She then heads into the ring and lifts her arms to the fans, and you can watch the whole thing above.

As far as likeness goes 2K did a lovely job, and while it’s not the closest likeness we’ve seen from the game, it does absolutely capture the essence of the former superstar, and we can’t wait to see her unleash her lethal move set in the ring. Hopefully, we get to see more of her in action soon.

Chyna passed away in 2016, and ever since fans have asked WWE to induct her into the Hall of Fame for everything she did for the company during her run. That finally happened earlier this year as Chyna was inducted alongside DX members Triple H, Shawn Michaels, Sean Waltman, Billy Gunn, and Road Dogg.

Now she’s being featured in the game as well, and you can find everything that’s included in the WWE 2K20 Deluxe Edition below.

Copy of WWE 2K20 video game with Deluxe Edition packaging;

Accelerator – Take control of your WWE 2K20 experience with the Accelerator. Players can gain access to all unlockable content available at launch via the game’s Purchasable section and take full control of the overall rankings and attribute levels of all playable characters;

Kickstart – Get a leg up in your MyCAREER by unlocking and boosting your MyPLAYER ratings and attributes with 25 additional Attribute Points and 8 Additional Skill Points. Plus, get a 25,000 VC starting bonus to unlock more Superstar parts, Moves and more! In addition to this, start with all Boost Slots unlocked plus 15 free Boosts, 2,000 free Tokens and 400 free Deluxe Tokens;

Complete set of WWE 2K20 Originals content packages (more details to be announced);

Additional bonus digital content, including playable Superstars Chyna™, in her first WWE 2K appearance, Hulk Hogan, “$500 Shirt” The Rock®, and Rock ‘n’ Sock Connection Mankind™ (more details to be announced);

WWE SuperCard Limited Edition Cards (included with physical versions only).

