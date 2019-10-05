WWE 2K20 Announces In-Game Soundtrack

The soundtrack of a wrestling game might not be the first thing you think about when wondering which wrestlers will be in the next WWE 2K game and what features it’ll have, but the music in 2K’s series has been a big part of the games for years. It’s the music you’ll be listening to as you explore different features like the MyCAREER mode and other parts of WWE 2K20, and thanks to 2K’s announcement, we now know what the soundtrack will look like.

WWE 2K20’s soundtrack was announced earlier in the week with the full list of songs found in the game revealed. The soundtrack incorporates music from different genres ranging from metal to hip-hop and uses some of the most popular artists of the day.

“2K today announced in-game soundtrack details for WWE 2K20, the forthcoming release in the flagship WWE video game franchise,” the announcement said when the soundtrack was first shared. “Curated to suit the diverse tastes of the WWE Universe, WWE 2K20’s in-game soundtrack features 12 tracks across hip-hop, hard rock, punk, metal, electropop and alternative/indie rock.”

You can find the full list of songs included in the game below along with the artists responsible for each track.

WWE 2K20 Soundtrack

Banks – “Gimme”

Barns Courtney – “99”

Bring Me The Horizon ft. Dani Filth – “Wonderful Life”

Grandson – “Stigmata”

Lil Uzi Vert – “XOTour Llif3”

Motley Crue ft. Machine Gun Kelly – “The Dirt”

Muse – “The Dark Side”

Poppy – “METAL”

Saweetie – “Icy Girl”

The Black Keys – “LO / HI”

The Misfits – “Hybrid Moments”

Watt ft. Post Malone – “Burning Man”

There are still a few more weeks to go before the WWE 2K game releases, but if you don’t want to wait until then to hear the music, you can find the soundtrack through Apple Music.

Along with the expected improvements like better controls and enhanced graphics, the new wrestling game will also have features like the return of the MyCAREER mode where players will be able to control male or female wrestlers for the first time.

“Controls will be streamlined to allow new players to jump into the game more easily, while experienced players will still enjoy a challenge,” a preview of the game read. “In addition, WWE 2K20 players will be able to compete as both male and female Superstars in MyCAREER and Mixed Tag matches, while last year’s popular 2K Towers returns with exciting new challenges, including a story-driven Tower centered around the career of Roman Reigns.”

WWE 2K20 is scheduled to release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC platforms on October 22nd.