New WWE 2K20 Glitch Is One of the Craziest Video Game Bugs of 2019

WWE 2K20 launched this week on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, and, well, things aren’t going well for it. In addition to a plethora of graphical and gameplay issues, the game is plagued by bugs. As you may know, the series has a history with technical issues, but it’s rarely this bad. In fact, an entry hasn’t launched this buggy for awhile. What makes it even worse is that the bugs aren’t inconsequential or simply tedious, they are game breaking. In fact, when bugs do rear their head, they are so absurd, all you can do is laugh, which is why so many are going viral across social media.

Earlier this week, we ran an article highlighting some of the best glitches that have taken the Internet by storm. That said, this was just the tip of the iceberg. Unfortunately for 2K, the more time players spend with the game, the more bugs continue to surface. That said, recently perhaps the game’s best bug so far was shared over on Reddit. In it, the ring gets possessed by a demon, the ref starts breakdancing at the speed of light, and the camera almost leaves the venue. Literally everything breaks, minus the commentary and crowd, both of which are pretending they aren’t seeing the most wild exorcism in human history.

Of course, it’s worth pointing out that bugs like this are more rare than common. In fact, many players are reporting few to no bugs. However, at the very least, these bugs are common enough that they’ve taken over social media. In fact, besides the game’s terrible graphics, it seems to be what people are talking about the most, which is never what you want to see if you’re 2K.

As you may know, this is the first entry from developer Visual Concepts, who has taken over development of the series. Visual Concepts is best known as the developer of NBA 2K20, which usually has some bugs, but never on this level.

At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of when some of these performance issues will be fixed, but hopefully it’s soon. In the meantime, be sure to check out all of our previous coverage of the game by clicking right here.