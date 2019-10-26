WWE 2K20 Releases Statement On Glitches and Future Patch

WWE 2K20 has been a frequent topic on social media, but it’s typically been for the wrong reasons, as those who purchased the game took to sharing the litany of bugs and glitches they encountered, which range from the normal sort of bugs to the ridiculous. Some of those fans were expecting an expedited patch to take care of those issues, but 2K and Visual Concepts haven’t released one yet. They have heard the feedback, however, and took to their social media account to share an official statement on the issues and lay out their plan for a patch, which will be ready in the next two weeks.

Here’s what the statement says. “We are listening closely to the feedback that’s been shared regarding WWE 2K20 and are aware of the concerns some players are reporting. We’re working hard to investigate these concerns and address them as necessary. We expect to have an initial patch ready in the next two weeks, with others to follow. Stay tuned to WWEGames social media channels for more information.”

They also point out towards the end that this will be the first of several patches, and here’s hoping that the first one can take care of the issues with online play and some of the bigger bugs and glitches.

We had plenty of thoughts on the WWE 2K20, and you can read my full review here. For me, the most troublesome bugs were in online play, which started out fine on day one but was much worse by the second day of release. Despite the online issues, I didn’t experience many of the bugs and glitches others have seen in the game, but you can check out one of the craziest bugs right here.

