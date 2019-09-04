WWE 2K20 2K Showcase Trailer Spotlights the Women’s Evolution; Match List Revealed

WWE 2K20 will be spotlighting the Women’s Evolution in a big way thanks to this year’s 2K Showcase, and now we’ve got our first look at it with a brand new trailer. While the gameplay footage is brief, it gives us a tease of some awesome matchups, including the celebrated NXT TakeOver throwdowns between Bayley and Sasha Banks and Charlotte and Sasha, as well as WrestleMania 34’s match between Charlotte and Asuka, Fastlane’s battle between Sasha and Nia Jax, and a battle between Charlotte and Becky Lynch at Evolution. You can check out the footage and more in the trailer above. You can also see a new screenshot from the game below.
The trailer also pokes fun at who “The Man” was of WWE back in the day, with Hulk Hogan, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Sting, Bret The Hitman Hart, and Shawn Michaels all throwing their hat in the ring for the title, joking that it was so “crystal clear” back then.
As for the 2K Showcase, the mode is going to feature 15 classic matches that detail the Women’s Evolution and feature your favorite superstars, and as players make their way through they will unlock new characters, attire parts, titles, and more.
You can check out the complete list of matches included in the mode below.
WWE 2K20 2K Showcase: The Women’s Evolution
NXT TakeOver – Charlotte Flair w/ Ric Flair v. Natalya w/Bret Hart
NXT TakeOver: Rival – Sasha Banks v. Charlotte Flair v. Bayley v. Becky Lynch
NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn – Bayley v. Sasha Banks
Night of Champions 2015 – Charlotte Flair w/Paige & Becky Lynch v. Nikki Bella w/Brie Bella & Alicia Fox
WrestleMania 32 – Charlotte Flair w/Ric Flair v. Becky Lynch v. Sasha Banks
RAW – Sasha Banks v. Charlotte w/Dana Brooke
Backlash – Becky Lynch v. Alexa Bliss v. Carmella v. Naomi v. Natalya v. Nikki Bella
Hell in a Cell – Charlotte Flair v. Sasha Banks
Elimination Chamber – Becky Lynch v. Mickie James
RAW – Bayley v. Charlotte Flair
Fastlane – Sasha Banks v. Nia Jax
WrestleMania 33 – Bayley v. Charlotte Flair v. Nia Jax v. Sasha Banks
WrestleMania 34 – Charlotte Flair v. Asuka
Evolution – Becky Lynch v. Charlotte Flair
WrestleMania 35 – Becky Lynch v. Charlotte Flair v. Ronda Rousey
WWE 2K20 hits consoles on October 22nd.
