WWE 2K20 2K Showcase Trailer Spotlights the Women’s Evolution; Match List Revealed

WWE 2K20 will be spotlighting the Women’s Evolution in a big way thanks to this year’s 2K Showcase, and now we’ve got our first look at it with a brand new trailer. While the gameplay footage is brief, it gives us a tease of some awesome matchups, including the celebrated NXT TakeOver throwdowns between Bayley and Sasha Banks and Charlotte and Sasha, as well as WrestleMania 34’s match between Charlotte and Asuka, Fastlane’s battle between Sasha and Nia Jax, and a battle between Charlotte and Becky Lynch at Evolution. You can check out the footage and more in the trailer above. You can also see a new screenshot from the game below.

The trailer also pokes fun at who “The Man” was of WWE back in the day, with Hulk Hogan, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Sting, Bret The Hitman Hart, and Shawn Michaels all throwing their hat in the ring for the title, joking that it was so “crystal clear” back then.

As for the 2K Showcase, the mode is going to feature 15 classic matches that detail the Women’s Evolution and feature your favorite superstars, and as players make their way through they will unlock new characters, attire parts, titles, and more.

You can check out the complete list of matches included in the mode below.

WWE 2K20 2K Showcase: The Women’s Evolution

NXT TakeOver – Charlotte Flair w/ Ric Flair v. Natalya w/Bret Hart

NXT TakeOver: Rival – Sasha Banks v. Charlotte Flair v. Bayley v. Becky Lynch

NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn – Bayley v. Sasha Banks

Night of Champions 2015 – Charlotte Flair w/Paige & Becky Lynch v. Nikki Bella w/Brie Bella & Alicia Fox

WrestleMania 32 – Charlotte Flair w/Ric Flair v. Becky Lynch v. Sasha Banks

RAW – Sasha Banks v. Charlotte w/Dana Brooke

Backlash – Becky Lynch v. Alexa Bliss v. Carmella v. Naomi v. Natalya v. Nikki Bella

Hell in a Cell – Charlotte Flair v. Sasha Banks

Elimination Chamber – Becky Lynch v. Mickie James

RAW – Bayley v. Charlotte Flair

Fastlane – Sasha Banks v. Nia Jax

WrestleMania 33 – Bayley v. Charlotte Flair v. Nia Jax v. Sasha Banks

WrestleMania 34 – Charlotte Flair v. Asuka

Evolution – Becky Lynch v. Charlotte Flair

WrestleMania 35 – Becky Lynch v. Charlotte Flair v. Ronda Rousey

WWE 2K20 hits consoles on October 22nd.

Are you excited for the Four Horsewomen spotlight in 2K Showcase? Let us know in the comments and you can also hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things WWE 2K20!