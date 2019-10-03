WWE 2K20 Trailer Reveals First Look at The Rock, Goldberg, Toni Storm, and More

2K Games just released a brand-new trailer for WWE 2K20, and it features a slew of returning Legends and current superstars. The trailer starts out by giving us new footage of Becky Lynch and Roman Reigns, and then moves into the other Four Horsewomen, showing us glimpses of Sasha Banks, Bayley, and Charlotte Flair. At that point though the trailer switches gears and starts showing us even more superstars, kicking off with Sting, Goldberg, The Rock, and more, and you can check out the new trailer for yourself in the video above.

Other superstars we see are The Undertaker, Kane, Hulk Hogan, Tommaso Ciampa, Toni Storm, Kairi Sane, Jerry The King Lawler, X-Pac, Shinsuke Nakamura, and plenty more. If you were worried about this year’s roster, worry no more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can check out the full trailer in the video above and you can find everything you get with the Deluxe version of WWE 2K20 below.

Copy of WWE 2K20 video game with Deluxe Edition packaging;

Accelerator – Take control of your WWE 2K20 experience with the Accelerator. Players can gain access to all unlockable content available at launch via the game’s Purchasable section and take full control of the overall rankings and attribute levels of all playable characters;

Kickstart – Get a leg up in your MyCAREER by unlocking and boosting your MyPLAYER ratings and attributes with 25 additional Attribute Points and 8 Additional Skill Points. Plus, get a 25,000 VC starting bonus to unlock more Superstar parts, Moves and more! In addition to this, start with all Boost Slots unlocked plus 15 free Boosts, 2,000 free Tokens and 400 free Deluxe Tokens;

Complete set of WWE 2K20 Originals content packages (more details to be announced);

Additional bonus digital content, including playable Superstars Chyna™, in her first WWE 2K appearance, Hulk Hogan, “$500 Shirt” The Rock®, and Rock ‘n’ Sock Connection Mankind™ (more details to be announced);

WWE SuperCard Limited Edition Cards (included with physical versions only).

What did you think of the new trailer? Let us know in the comments and you can always hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things WWE 2K20!