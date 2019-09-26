WWE 2K20 Reveals Upgraded Universe Mode

2K Games is pulling out all the stops for WWE 2K20, and the latest details spotlight the new and improved Universe Mode. Universe Mode is where players can go through a full year-long campaign as you guide your favorite superstars through custom rivalries, pay-per-views, and whatever else you want to throw into the mix across all the brands. Last year’s mode had plenty of options, but this year 2K Games is raising the bar with more of what you loved last year and a few new additions that should make any would-be Triple H or Vince McMahon very happy.

A lot of the changes are in the sheer number of options at your disposal. Limits have been raised in many cases, like the number of matches per show (7 to 9) and pay-per-view limits (7 to 14), and fans will appreciate that you can now have 4 simultaneous rivalries on major shows too.

Videos by ComicBook.com

There will also be 25 new cutscenes throughout the mode, and 2K has reshot 50 of the most popular cutscenes with female mocap actors for when female superstars are used.

You can now use custom matches with Match Tables and Mixed Tag Matches (brand new to the game), and there’s a big upgrade in the number of promo lines presented in the mode as well. Rivalries, a critical feature to the mode, is also getting more nuanced options to make the experience feel more varied and less formulaic. The interface also received an upgrade, and hopefully, it can do a better job of presenting all the options than last year’s version.

You can check out some new images from WWE Universe Mode above and below, and you can check out all the updates to the mode below.

– Major and minor show match limits have increased from 7 to 9.

– Pay-Per-View match limits have doubled from 7 to 14.

– The number of championship titles per major show has increased from 6 to 7.

– Simultaneous rivalries on major shows have increased from 3 to 4.

– Pay-Per-Views can be co-hosted by up to 3 major shows versus the previous 2.

– Players have more freedom to delete and add promos and matches.

– 50 of the most-used cutscenes have been reshot with female mocap actors to look more authentic when female Superstars are used.

– 25 new cutscenes have been added.

– 3,040 new promo lines are in the game.

– Custom Matches can now be included in Match Tables, along with new Mixed Tag Matches.

– New Championship Match setting in Match Tables can be used to make certain matches a title match.

– Main Event matches in Match Tables have been tweaked so that those match types are more likely to occur on the show (Example: Royal Rumble match at the Royal Rumble Pay-Per-View).

– New rivalry content includes options such as low-intensity enemies making peace after a single Pay-Per-View or low to mid-intensity allies slowly falling out over several weeks instead of a sudden turn.

– The overall menu flow has been streamlined to make it more accessible to those new to Universe Mode. All deeper options are still available for experienced players.

What do you think of the updated WWE Universe Mode? Let us know in the comments and you can always hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things WWE 2K20!