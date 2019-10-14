WWE 2K20: Watch Over 30 Minutes of Gameplay

WWE 2K20 is right around the corner, but unfortunately, we can’t go out and pick up the game just yet. The good news is that we’ve got something to ti you over, as at a recent event we had a chance to go hands-on with the anticipated game, and you can watch over 30 minutes of footage from our session in the video above. The footage starts off with a quick glimpse of several superstars and modes, including the MyPlayer mode, showing off the different classes you can pick for your custom created superstar. We then start playing some matches, featuring Becky Lynch, AJ Styles, and The Fiend.

First though we take a look at several superstar models, including Adam Cole, Baron Corbin, Candace LeRae, EC3, Dakota Kai, Harper, lo Shirai, Jake The Snake Roberts, Kairi Sane, Lacey Evans, Mandy Rose, Naomi, Paige, R-Truth, Sami Zayn, Ultimate Warrior, AJ Styles, and more.

Videos by ComicBook.com

After that, it’s time for a match, and for our first one, we pit Becky Lynch (with her 2017 gear) against Asuka, showing off the attention to detail in their entrances. We also show the two trading moves in the ring, including a glimpse at how the new finishers work, utilizing the combined X and A buttons.

We then put Ric Flair against AJ Styles in a Ladder Match, showing how the new button layout works with picking up items like ladders, which unfortunately for Styles, he gets hit with quite a bit.

Next up is The Fiend against Goldberg, and as you can see, both of their entrances are stellar. The Fiend will be available in the first DLC for the game, Bump in the Night, and he’s going to have his entire arsenal to work with, including the Mandible Claw and Sister Abigail. That said, we’re not sure if he can actually pull someone down through the ring like he did Seth Rollins this week, but it would be pretty sweet if that made its way into the game at some point.

We’ve got plenty more from our hands-on tie with WWE 2K20, so make sure to check out all of our coverage right here. You can also hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for any questions you may have about the game.

WWE 2K20 hits stores on October 22nd.