WWE 2K22 Reveals Edge First Look

✖

2K and Visual Concepts came out of the gate strong with the first teaser for WWE 2K22, the next main entry in their WWE series, and now that momentum will hopefully continue as we roll into SummerSlam. 2K's WWE 2K22 is one of the big sponsors of the event, so fans were hoping we would see something from the game during the big weekend, and now that is turning out to be true. Today WWE 2K22 revealed the first look at a new superstar being featured in the game, the R-Rated superstar himself Edge, and you can check out the first look image below.

As we saw in the initial teaser featuring Rey Mysterio and Cesaro, the game is going for a photorealistic look for its superstars, and Edge has certainly received the same treatment. It's been a big year for Edge, so it's a perfect time to get his time to shine in a new WWE 2K game, and it seems he will be recreated faithfully.

While nothing official has rolled out aside from the teaser, recent rumors suggest that the current build of the game is in really great shape and is fun to play. Hopefully, that continues all the way to the finish line so that the franchise can get back on track in the eyes of fans.

WWE 2K20 suffered from a host of bugs and glitches at launch, as well as issues with online play. Most of those were addressed in patches, but they caused some sizable holes in WWE's bottom line from that division, and many were happy to see 2K and Visual Concepts take some extra time in between titles to address more of the core issues and present a more polished project.

That said, the core gameplay was still fun and the story mode, focus on the Women's Revolution, and switched up DLC approach were all entertaining, so if those can return with even more polish and refinement, WWE 2K could be off to a great start in its return.

It does remain to be seen how WWE's recent talent cuts will affect the roster of the game, as there have been a lot of releases over the past year. In WWE 2K Battlegrounds some released stars were still available, and that could certainly be the case with WWE 2K22 as well.

We'll have to wait and see, but in the meantime let us know what you want from WWE 2K22 in the comments and as always you can talk all things WWE and gaming with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!