WWE 2K25: First Look Images, 2K24 Comparisons, and Everything We Know So Far

WWE 2K25 is on the horizon, and recently 2K has started to pull back the curtain on the anticipated new entry. Not only did we get first images of the new game featuring superstars like Cody Rhodes, Bayley, and more, but we also have a date that we will presumably learn much more, which is currently January 28th. We’ve put together a one stop shop for all of the new images, everything we know about the game so far, and everything we think we know too, but let’s start with the new images.

First Looks and 2K24 Comparisons

The first images from 2K25 have now started being released, and so far we’ve received looks at the 2K25 updates for Bayley, Cody Rhodes, CM Punk, Damian Priest, and Liv Morgan. All of these superstars were available in 2K24, with Punk being added back onto the roster as DLC after the game’s initial release. That means we can go back and see how each superstar has been updated for 2K25 and the size of the difference if there is any.

Bayley’s 2K24 character model was…well rough, especially regarding her hair, though there was an update to the model that improved it. This time around the first image is from an odd angle, so you can’t see all of her hair. From this side though it looks much more natural, and as for the likeness, Bayley’s face looks more lifelike as well.

CM Punk’s character model was actually pretty solid last year, and this new version provides some additional detailing and highlights to make it look even better. Also have to compliment the lighting, which looks fantastic and really makes the details and colors on the shirt pop.

If there’s someone who looks as if they stepped out of the ring and into the video game, it’s Damian Priest. Priest’s character model and gear already looked great last time around, but it’s kind of absurd how realistic it all looks in 2K25. The gear legitimately looks real, and his likeness is pretty much spot-on. We’re missing the Senor MITB briefcase, but hopefully that’s in the mix so we can throw it at unsuspecting opponents too.

Cody Rhodes’ character model was stellar last year as well, but you an really tell the upgrade in the face and in the textures on the robe. Rhodes looks much more lifelike, and the various folds and different textures featured in the robe’s lining and accessories take it up a notch.

The superstar who received the most impactful update is Liv Morgan. Morgan’s character model was okay in 2K24, but compared to 2K25’s version it’s like night and day. Morgan’s likeness has taken a big step up, and her face and hair look far more lifelike as well. There’s also the gear, which feels far more in line with Morgan’s look over the past year than the one featured in 2K24, so all around it’s a huge step up.

Confirmed Roster and Roster Predictions

2K24 featured a stacked roster, including 338 total characters in the game. Even when you remove the 9 managers and around 100 alternate versions of superstars from that number, you’re still at around 200 unique playable superstars, and that includes all of the release DLC. Much of that roster will simply move over to 2K25, though there were a few releases that might affect the playable roster.

In the time since 2K24 released, Bobby Lashley, Cameron Grimes, Damon Kemp, Drew Gulak, Dijak, Indi Hartwell, Jinder Mahal, MVP, Veer, Sanga, and Xia Li are all no longer with WWE. In years past, if a released superstar was already playable in the game at the time of leaving, they were still left in the game, so fans might still be able to play as some of these names depending on if they were far enough along in development.

As for new names making their 2K debut in 2K25, that’s going to mostly be in the form of NXT superstars, as the brand was pretty busy in terms of free agents. Superstars like Giulia, Oba Femi, Stephanie Vaquer, Sol Ruca, Jaida Parker, Lola Vice, Ethan Page, Lexis King, and Shawn Spears have all been featured prominently throughout the year and were not included in 2K24, so hopefully many of those names will make their WWE 2K debut with this new entry.

As for Raw and SmackDown, many of the new names in the mix were call-ups from NXT, including Bron Breakker, Tiffany Stratton, Carmelo Hayes, Lyra Valkyria, and Ilja Dragunov. Jade Cargill also made her big debut in last year’s game as DLC, though there is one big debut that everyone will want added to the game that just happened on Raw.

That would be Penta, who made his WWE debut during the second week of WWE Raw’s new era on Netflix. Penta debuted against Chad Gable and got people talking in a big way, and while it just happened, fans are obviously going to want Penta on the playable roster. Unless they were given a heads-up a while ago, Penta is likely going to be DLC if he makes this year’s game, but there is hope he will make his WWE 2K debut this year.

As for a release date, that hasn't been revealed yet, and there isn't a comprehensive list of what the new entry will include feature-wise either, but much of that is expected to be revealed on January 28th if the teased date is to be believed.