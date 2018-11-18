WWE’s ‘League of Legends’ Competition Was Amazing To Watch

Last night was a fun one for fans of wrestling, as four killer matches took place during NXT Takeover War Games II, bringing together some of the best wrestlers out there with epic results. But there was some fun stuff that followed after, namely a League of Legends competition between WWE and NXT superstars.

The event was broadcast after Takeover came to a close, with the two teams coming out to face off in epic battle. Austin Creed, aka WWE’s Xavier Woods and main man behind the UpUpDownDown channel (where it was hosted), served as emcee alongside his New Day cohorts Big E and Kofi Kingston.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The teams were pretty well balanced in terms of wrestlers and pro LoL players, with Tyler1 heading Team NXT, consisting of Adam Cole (BAY-BAY), Dakota Kai, Shayna Baszler and Johnny Gargano; and ImaQTPie leading Team WWE, consisting of Cesaro, Ruby Riott, Tyler Breeze and Seth Rollins.

The full match can be watched above, and is bound to be a good time for wrestling and LoL fans alike. But in the end, it came down to some crucial points where Team NXT took over and eventually won the match, with Dakota Kai as the MVP. In fact, at one point, an announcer even went out of his way to call her performance “godlike.”

Meanwhile, the loser of the match turned out to be Seth Rollins, who “died” multiple times during the skirmish. In fact, it even got to the point where Kai served him up more towards his loss, resulting in the following Twitter response:

To which Dakota had the best response, “I’m the Kingslayer now.”

The fans truly loved the competition, leaving us wondering if WWE would be down to hosting more alongside UpUpDownDown. It certainly looks that way, since the whole match can be seen on WWE’s YouTube channel. Now to see if Riot games is down with any kind of partnership — one that could introduce WWE wrestlers to the game at some point. I mean, you gotta throw Dakota Kai in there somewhere, right?

You can see a few of these wrestlers in action from last night’s NXT Takeover, as well as tonight’s Survivor Series, on the WWE Network.