Xbox Announces 20 Double Fine Years

Xbox has announced 20 Double Fine Years, an upcoming book covering the history of Psychonauts developer Double Fine Productions. Over the tome's 280 pages, 20 Double Fine Years will cover the history of the developer, and will feature concept art, commentary, and more. The book is set to release in 2021, and two versions will be offered: a Standard Edition ($50) and a Legend Edition ($65). Pre-orders are currently available for both versions of the book right here. In Microsoft's press release, Double Fine founder Tim Schafer discussed the upcoming book, and what fans can expect to read when it releases.

“Recently, I was looking back on the amazing 20 years we’ve had as a game company, and… I totally drew a blank," said Schafer. "Seriously, my memory just isn’t what it used to be. So I summoned my court scribes and said, ‘Pen me a tome, worthy of the ages, so that I shall remember every amazing detail of this crazy ride we’ve been on, and so that nobody, not even I, forgets this amazing story.’ And so they did. Every up, every down, every crazy sideways shimmy we’ve ever done is in this illustrated manuscript for all to remember. Heroic ballad? Cautionary tale? You be the judge!”

The Legend Edition of 20 Double Fine Years will include a gold embossed fabric cover. Pre-orders for both versions of the book in both the U.S. and U.K. will receive free shipping.

For fans of Psychonauts, the book certainly sounds like a must-read! With Psychonauts 2 set to release next year, this could be the sort of thing that will help tide fans over, in the meantime. In the two decades that Double Fine has been working in the industry, the developer has produced an impressive number of games, including Brutal Legend, Costume Quest, Broken Age, and more. According to Microsoft, those games and more will be featured in the book.

Books based on the video game industry have been growing in popularity over the last few years, so it seems like there's definitely a market for 20 Double Fine Years! For those interested in a behind-the-scenes look at the developer, or just those interested in learning more about the industry as a whole, the book should prove quite interesting.

