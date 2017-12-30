Xbox ‘Countdown to 2018’ Daily Deal Is Here, Everything Is Permitted

The New Year is almost here, gamers, and Xbox still counting down those last days of 2017 before we dive controller first into 2018. December 30th brings its own day of special savings, and for those that have dreams of the Brotherhood and honing those Assassin skills – this one’s for you.

Today’s Daily Deals for the Xbox Countdown to 2018 includes the Assassin’s Creed Triple pack, which includes Black Flag, Unity, and Syndicate. Though Unity was met with some major backlash, many players – myself included – were impressed with what Assassin’s Creed: Black Flag had to bring to the table. With pirate-turned-assassin Edward Kenway at the helm, the fresh nautical gameplay mechanics, the unique story of a rogue pirate that could drink anyone under the table, and the heartwarming ending – Black Flag alone is worth scooping up this deal!

Right now the triple pack is a whopping 60% off, 70% for Xbox Gold members! As per the official Microsoft listing:

Assassin’s Creed 4 Black Flag: The Caribbean, 1715. Legendary pirates rule the land and sea, plundering fortunes and bringing empires to their knees. Among these outlaws is Edward Kenway, a fearless young captain who earns the respect of the pirates, but whose thirst for gold and glory may destroy everything they have built.

Assassin’s Creed Unity: Paris, 1789. For centuries, France has been ruled by the privileged few. No longer. On this day, the people of Paris have risen up against tyranny. Now, in the midst of one of history’s most chaotic and brutal revolutions, the fate of a nation rests on the edge of the Assassin’s blade.

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate: London, 1868. The Industrial Revolution fattens the purses of the elite while the working class struggles to survive – until a pair of Assassins emerges from the underworld to rally to their defense.

Happy gaming, Xbox players! And remember – nothing is true, everything is permitted!