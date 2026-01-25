5 Great RPGs from the 2000s That Are Still Worth Playing Today

This year has quite a few big RPGs on the way, including Crimson Desert and the Fable reboot. But even with a ton of great new RPGs released every year, it can be hard to top the classics. From nostalgia to just plain amazing gameplay, the 2000s delivered some of the most-beloved RPGs to this day. But not every game from 20 years ago is going to hold up for modern audiences, so it can be hard to know which classic RPGs to go back for.

For me, the 2000s and 2010s were peak gaming years. I was old enough to know my way around a controller, but not old enough to have too many other responsibilities taking up my time. I’m not alone in that, as nostalgia bringing us remakes and reboots proves. But in some cases, the original game holds up well enough that fans can go back for an iconic RPG and love it even with its aging graphics and mechanics. These 5 RPGs from the 2000s are still well worth playing, if you can get ahold of a copy.

5)Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines

Image courtesy of Troika Games and ActiviSion

The original Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines came out back in 2004. Despite the fact that it launched as a bit of a mess, the modding community and a few patches have led the game to a solid cult classic status. There’s a reason fans were so eager to see Bloodlines 2 when it finally released last year.

This action RPG lets players step into the role of a modern-day vampire. It pulls from the tabletop RPG of the same name for its deep RPG mechanics, letting players truly explore life as a vampire. With multiple vampire clans to choose from and a compelling story, Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines is still well worth playing in 2026. And you can easily download the game from Steam, so it’s relatively accessible even 12 years later.

4)The Elder Scrolls 3: Morrowind

Image courtesy of Bethesda

Released in 2002, Morrowind is an example of classic Elder Scrolls before Skyrim changed the game. This open-world fantasy RPG remains a favorite among longtime fans of the franchise. Morrowind looks quite a bit different from more modern Elder Scrolls titles in terms of graphics and mechanics. But in terms of in-depth lore and player interaction with the story, many fans say Morrowind just can’t be beat.

Morrowind places you in the role of a recently released prisoner, who gets pulled into current events when a prophecy suggests you could be a reborn hero. From there, your mettle is tested in ever-increasing challenges along the way to potentially, probably saving the world. The game really challenges you to immerse yourself in the story in order to determine your next move. Despite some clunkiness from its age, Morrowind is absolutely worth going back for. And whether or not those remake rumors ever come to fruition, you can get the Game of the Year Edition on Steam to this day.

3) Icewind Dale

Image courtesy of Beamdog

This Dungeons & Dragons RPG first released for PC back in 2000, with a modern remaster in 2014 making it more accessible for current-gen consoles. It comes from the iconic Black Isle studios, who made many of the early Baldur’s Gate games, including my beloved Baldur’s Gate: Dark Alliance. But for many, Icewind Dale is the ultimate D&D game from the 2000s to revisit.

Icewind Dale is beloved for its immersive atmosphere and tone, and many feel the game handles combat and exploration better than the early Baldur’s Gate titles. It doesn’t have the compelling NPCs that later D&D RPGs are known for, but the linear story and top-tier combat are well worth experiencing even today. The Enhanced Edition, which includes the DLC and modern gameplay enhancements, is available on Steam.

2) Final Fantasy X

Image courtesy of Square Enix

Final Fantasy 10 was my introduction to the franchise when it released back in 2001. And even if Final Fantasy 7 gets all the remake love, this Square Enix JRPG is among the best RPGs from the 2000s. It needs no full remake because it still holds up remarkably well, especially with the recent remaster giving it a few touch-ups.

Final Fantasy 10 made some key changes to the series, with its new battle system and fully 3D exploration. But it’s really the story and characters that keep this game feeling alive today. Yes, Final Fantasy 10 has solid combat, challenging puzzles, and engaging mini-games, but it’s also the kind of story that makes you want to find out what will happen next. I replayed this game just a few years ago, and it definitely still feels worth playing in the modern era.

1)Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic

Image courtesy of bioWare

Hands down, when you ask gamers which 2000s RPG is still worth picking up today, you’re going to hear about KOTOR. This 2003 title was once an Xbox exclusive, but has thankfully arrived on other platforms since. KOTOR pulls from the rules of the tabletop Star Wars Roleplaying game to create an immersive CRPG experience that players still rave about 23 years later.

The game offers a fresh story set in the Star Wars universe, with solid writing and compelling characters. Many fans love it for its faithful representation of its source material, but it also offers a sense of freedom, letting players create their own custom character to step into the Star Wars universe. Whether you’re a massive Star Wars fan or just love a well-crafted sci-fi RPG, Knights of the Old Republic is still a solid game. It has been ported to many current-gen platforms, making it relatively easy to revisit, as well.

