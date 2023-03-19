Xbox 360 Fans Surprised With New Release of Classic Controller

Microsoft's classic Xbox 360 controller is soon going to get re-released and will be usable with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC platforms. By all accounts, the current layout of the Xbox controller that is seen on modern consoles has its roots in the design from the Xbox 360 era. And while the latest models of the Xbox controller have seen some improvements over the past 10 to 15 years, those who want a new hit of nostalgia can now return to the 360 iteration soon enough.

Coming by way of Hyperkin, a new version of the Xbox 360 controller is set to be released later this year on June 6th. The "Xenon" model, as Hyperkin calls it, will be compatible with all current-generation Xbox consoles and PC and is set to retail for $49.99. Pre-orders for the Xenon are set to go live in a little under two months on May 5th and will let those who are interested throw down their money in advance of its formal arrival.

For those that might not remember (or perhaps never knew in the first place), this isn't the first time that Hyperkin has collaborated with Xbox when it comes to throwback controllers. Previously, Hyperkin released new models of "The Duke", which is the original Xbox controller, to coincide with the 20th anniversary of the gaming brand. To see that this collaboration has now extended to the Xbox 360 controller is quite cool, especially for those who are fond of the previous gamepad. Whether or not this means that Hyperkin and Xbox will continue to work together in this manner down the road remains to be seen, but for now, it's cool to see that popular controllers like this can continue having a second life so many years later.

Are you going to look to snag this new version of the Xbox 360 controller for yourself? And which Xbox controller in history do you think is the best? Let me know your own thoughts either down in the comments or reach out to me on Twitter at @MooreMan12.