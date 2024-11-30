Xbox 360 Exclusive Getting a Surprise Remake Out Next Month

An Xbox 360 exclusive from 2010 is getting a surprise remake next month. As many will remember, 2010 provided the likes of Red Dead Redemption, Mass Effect 2, Super Mario Galaxy 2, Assassin’s Creed: Brotherhood, God of War III, Xenoblade Chronicles, Halo: Reach, Limbo, Civilization V, BioShock 2, Heavy Rain, Battlefield: Bad Company 2, Final Fantasy XIII, Super Street Fighter IV, Alan Wake, Metal Gear Solid: Peace Walker, StarCraft II: Wings Of Liberty, Vanquish, Fallout: New Vegas, Super Meat Boy, Rockband 3, Donkey Kong Country Returns, Gran Turismo 5, and of course Call of Duty: Black Ops.

2010, as evident by the list above, was a packed year. And despite being from a different era of gaming, many of the series above continue to this day. What hasn’t survived to 2024 is the Xbox Live Arcade. As a concept it’s been long dead, but it actually was only discontinued this year. One game from Xbox Live Arcade, a fellow 2010 release, is making a return next month though.

Back in 2010, Breath of Death VII: The Beginning was released by Zeboyd Games as a parody of 16-bit Japanese role-playing games. Like many Xbox Live Arcade games it failed to leave a lasting impact, but it is getting a second chance at life with a new remake.

Next month, via Shadow Layer Games, Breath of Death VII: The Beginning: Reanimated is releasing. Unfortunately, right now, the release is Steam only, which is undoubtedly a disappointment for Xbox fans who checked out and supported the turn-based RPG out 14 years ago.

Those on PC and interested can specifically check out the remake on December 12. According to the game’s Steam page, the game has been rebuilt from the ground up with new visuals, upgraded UI, a new OST, and much more that bring the Xbox 360 exclusive from yesteryear to modernity.

“Breathe new life into our spectral heroes: Dem the skeleton knight, Sara the ghost historian, Lita the vampire techie, and Erik the zombie prince! Embark on a bone-rattling post-apocalyptic adventure through an undead world, now more vibrant than ever, to exhume the mysteries of the past,” reads an official pitch of the remake.

