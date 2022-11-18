Xbox 360 Cult Classic From 2009 Being Re-Released

An Xbox 360 cult classic from 2009 is being re-released on PS4, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox One. Unfortunately, there's no word of PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X versions, however, the game will be playable on all of these machines via backward compatibility. As for the game, it's the fantasy-themed action RPG Risen from Piranha Bytes and Deep Silver. If that name sounds familiar, it's because it's a series comprised of three games, but one that hasn't been seen since 2014.

Originally released on October 2, 2009, via Xbox 360 and PC, Risen got drastically different Metacritic scores depending on the platform. On PC, it boasts a 77, punctuated with some fairly high reviews. On Xbox 360 it only boasts a 60 though. Despite this, it's widely viewed as a cult classic. And obviously, it was popular enough to get two sequels, Risen 2: Dark Waters in 2012 and Risen 3: Titan Lords in 2014.

If you're hoping for a remake, this isn't that. In fact, it doesn't even seem to be a remaster, but just an enhanced port. There is a "reworked user interface" and "full gamepad controls," but that's about it in terms of new additions. And as you can see via a trailer that accompanied all this news, it more or less looks the same as the 2009 original.

"The island Faranga needs a new hero, you," reads an official blurb about the game. "Delve into a gritty, raw and atmospheric fantasy world in which every action has a consequence. In the epic world of Risen, filled with mysterious earthquakes, fearsome monsters and unimaginable treasures, forge your path with the sword, learn the art of staff fighting or become a powerful mage."

Risen is set to come to Nintendo Switch, PS4, and Xbox One on January 24, 2023. Upon release, the game will be available at retail, but only via GameStop, and only for PS4 and Switch. Why the Xbox version isn't getting a physical release, we don't know, but it's presumably because THQ Nordic doesn't think it's worth the investment.