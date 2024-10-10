Classic Xbox 360 Shooter Sees Boom in Popularity After New Sale

A classic first-person shooter from the Xbox 360 is seeing a massive surge in popularity after a new sale. By all accounts, the Xbox 360 may have been one of the best platforms ever for shooters. Games like Halo 3, Far Cry 3, Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, BioShock, and Borderlands all came to the throwback Xbox console and have continued to be relevant since. Now, one shooter from the era that has been on ice for over a decade is quietly making a comeback thanks to a new sale.

Spotted by Pure Xbox, F.E.A.R. 3 has recently seen a rise in sales after a new discount for the game went live on the Microsoft Store. This promotion sees F.E.A.R. 3 discounted by 75% off and is now retailing for $4.99 rather than its typical $19.99. As a whole, this looks to be the first sale of any sort that F.E.A.R. 3 has ever seen on the Xbox storefront and fans have clearly shown up to take advantage of the deal because the game is ranking amongst the platform’s “Top Sellers” for the moment. The sale itself won’t last for much longer and will expire on October 14th.

The main reason that many are likely picking up F.E.A.R. 3 is because this sale is coming at the perfect time. Since it has major horror elements, F.E.A.R. 3 is arguably best to play in October with Halloween rapidly approaching. As such, many are surely snagging the game and diving in to get in the mood for “spooky season.”

It’s also a huge plus that F.E.A.R. 3 is part of the Xbox 360 backward compatible catalog. This means that those with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One consoles can play it on these platforms rather than having to hook up an Xbox 360. This certainly drives even more sales for F.E.A.R. 3 given how easy and accessible it is to play.

If you’re interested in F.E.A.R. 3 for yourself with this promotion still ongoing for the Xbox 360 game, you can check out a throwback trailer and official synopsis below to see if it might be up your alley.

F.E.A.R. 3

“Alma is expecting and a new level of terror grows as you and your cannibal brother battle through a hellish nightmare. Fight together or die alone on a deadly mission to confront Alma and discover if blood runs deeper than F.E.A.R. Players can take on the role of Point Man, a genetically enhanced soldier with superhuman reflexes and the ability to manipulate time, or the undead spirit of his brother Paxton Fettel, a paranormal entity who possesses incredible psychic powers.