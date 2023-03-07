Xbox Reveals New Velocity Green Controller Design

The color green has been associated with Xbox for more than two decades now, though most of the company's products tend to offer just a splash of the color. For players that want something a bit more vibrant, the new Velocity Green controller seems like the perfect option. After leaking last month, the design has been officially revealed today, with a look that features Xbox's signature color adorning the front, and a nice clean white on the back. Meanwhile, the top buttons stick to the traditional black, as we've seen with most of the company's designs. The officially-licensed controller is available right now for Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

Images of the controller can be found in the Tweet embedded below. The controller can be purchased for $64.99 from the Microsoft Store right here.

"Touch grass" they said. So we did!



Get our new Velocity Green controller, available now: https://t.co/zhD6re4JEc pic.twitter.com/Z7gZh0ShI2 — Xbox (@Xbox) March 7, 2023

Naturally, the Velocity Green controller features all of the traditional bells and whistles that have accompanied Xbox Series X controllers over the last two years, including textured grip on the triggers, bumpers, and back case, 40 hours of battery life, a 3.5mm headset jack, hybrid D-pad, and more. Users can also re-map the buttons via the accessories app, and even create custom profiles for the controller for different users. Xbox has found a number of ways to improve on its controller design this generation, and this is the perfect opportunity to upgrade, for those that might be in the market for a new controller!

Xbox fans that want to go all-out on the new design can supplement their purchase with Razer's Universal Quick Charging Stand in Velocity Green for an extra $39.99. Last but not least, Microsoft has even released a Velocity Green hoodie as part of the Xbox Icon Collection. The hoodie even features a subtle shamrock on the sleeve, making it the perfect thing to wear for Saint Patrick's Day, but also on the other 364 days of the year!

What do you think of this new Xbox controller? Do you plan on picking this one up? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!