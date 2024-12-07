Xbox Fans Just Lost Access to a Bunch of Xbox 360 Games Forever

Xbox fans across Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X are losing access to a bunch of Xbox 360 games forever as they are being delisted at the end of today, December 6. Those who own the games will be able to download and play the games in question, but they will no longer be available for purchase, at least digitally. Many Xbox 360 games have retail copies, however, this can be expensive depending on the game, its rarity, and the demand for it.

In total, there are 12 Xbox games that are no longer available to purchase, and they all come from Sega. The games are as follows: Altered Beast, Crazy Taxi, SEGA Genesis Classics, Golden Axe, Monster World, Nights Into Dreams, SEGA Bass Fishing, Shinobi, Sonic the Fighters, Streets of Rage, SVC: ToeJam & Earl, and Virtua Fighter 2. Each of these games was previously available via Xbox Live Arcade.

When and if these SEGA games return, it will likely be in some collection or remaster or remake. To this end, it is unlikely they will be available again, individually, in their original forms.

Those that already own these games don’t need to have them downloaded to their console to keep enjoying them. They are still available to download, just not to purchase.

Some of these series, such as Crazy Taxi, Golden Axe, Shinobi, and Streets of Rage, are all set to live on with new installments that are actively in development. However, this is not true of each of these series, some of which have been dormant for a while and are now even less accessible than before.

As for why Sega has delisted these games, specifically, it has not provided a public statement, leaving fans and analysts with only speculation. At this point, we don’t suspect this to change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

