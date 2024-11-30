Xbox Fans Can Get Free Xbox Series X Console (But It’s Not Easy)

Microsoft has announced a free Xbox Series X console giveaway ahead of the Christmas season. On Amazon, the cheapest an Xbox Series X can be had is for $400, and this is thanks to a $50 discount. The same is true of Best Buy, Walmart, Target, GameStop, and other retailers. The only cheaper option is to take a gamble on AliExpress or eBay. Suffice to say, those who want an Xbox Series X will have to pay up. While the console is getting pounced by the PS5 in hardware sales, it’s maintained a competitive price. The console is $100 cheaper than when it launched, but it’s unlikely to get cheaper than this anytime soon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Those who don’t have $400 burning a hole in their pocket do have a shot at getting an Xbox Series X console thanks to a new special giveaway being run by Xbox and Bethesda to celebrate the upcoming release of Indiana Jones and The Great Circle, which is set to release on December 9 as an Xbox Series X console exclusive, with a PS5 release not coming until Spring 2025.

What PS5 users won’t be getting is a special Indiana Jones and The Great Circle-themed console. To be fair though, most Xbox fans won’t be getting this either because the console is limited to a single unit, complete with an accompanying controller. As the image below reveals, the console and controller feature one-of-a-kind designs inspired by the upcoming Indiana Jones game.

The giveaway has begun and will run until December 8, with a draw date set to happen on December 11. Those interested can enter here. As always with these giveaways participants must be 18 years old or older. Unlike some previous Xbox Series X giveaways though, this one is not limited to the United States.

For those unfamiliar with Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, it is a brand new, but canon installment in the Indiana Jones universe, taking place in 1937 between the events of the second and third movies: Raiders of the Lost Ark and The Last Crusade. It is in development at MachineGames, the Swedish studio primarily known for the modern Wolfenstein games.

For more Xbox Series X coverage — including all of the latest Xbox Series X news, all of the latest Xbox Series X rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Xbox Series X deals — click here.