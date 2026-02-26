Xbox 360 Shooter Shutting Down More Than a Decade Later

A 2014 shooter best known as a once Xbox 360 console exclusive is shutting down more than a decade later. The game in question actually hails from 2013, when it debuted on PC, but it didn’t come to Xbox 360 until 2014. And it was a generational console exclusive for the Xbox 360. It did end up coming to additional console platforms, but not until the following generation. To this end, it came to PS4 in 2018, Xbox One later in the same year, and then Nintendo Switch in 2020. It never did come to PS5 or Xbox Series X, and now it never will.

The game in question is Warface, or Warface: Clutch, as it has been known since 2020. The former Crytek game, taken over by MY.Games is specifically shutting down on May 27 on PC, and then on August 25 on console. It is unclear why there are different dates for PC and console. Until then, the game, an MMO first-person shooter, will remain playable; after this, though, it will not just be unavailable to purchase and download, but also to play.

Statement About Shutdown

“The team has made the difficult decision to discontinue the Warface: Clutch project in the near future,” reads an official statement on the shutdown.

This is about the extent of the statement, which provides no insight into why the game is being turned off. There is no known expiring licenses, so this is presumably the result of cost of maintaining servers and supporting the game outweighing what the free-to-play title is bringing on.

Warface Fans Disappointed

As you would expect, Warface fans are disappointed by the news. It’s not the most popular game in 2026, and it was never very beloved, especially in its free-to-play era, but there are still active players who are sad to see the MMO first-person shooter go.

“I am deeply saddened. Warface was the game I played the most in my gaming journey,” writes one fan. “I am very grateful to the game for all the sleepless nights I spent playing, for the laughs, and for the stress. Thank you for everything, old friend.”

A second fan adds: “I have enjoyed and had fun playing the game for almost seven years. Thank you so much.” A third fan further adds: “What a bad news. I played Warface since 2019 and still I like this game so much. Thank you for all memories.”

Right now, it looks like the IP is going to be permanently on ice, and it probably will never be revived. This is one of the biggest games in My.Games’ portfolio, alongside War Robots and Rush Royale. So it is unclear what the future holds for the developer. This is a major shutdown for it, but considering the game is technically 13 years old, perhaps not too surprising.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.




