One of 2008’s best Xbox 360 games just got stealth-released on a new platform almost 20 years later. The Xbox 360 and PS3 generation arguably peaked in 2008, when the likes of Grand Theft Auto IV, Fallout 3, Gears of War 2, Call of Duty: World at War, and several other massive games were released. It was a huge year for the industry. One of the great early indie games, a pioneering game for the indie space, was also released in 2008.

More specifically, 18 years ago, Number None, led by legendary video game designer Jonathan Blow, released an indie puzzle platformer by the name of Braid. As evidenced by its 93 on Metacritic, Braid was one of the best games in a stacked 2008, and is often cited as one of the best indie games of all time and one of the best games in general of its generation. In 2024, a remaster with new content and improved visuals and audio was released called Braid Anniversary Edition. And this remaster just got stealth-released on the Nintendo Switch 2. The classic Xbox 360 game was already previously available on Nintendo Switch, and thus playable on Switch 2 via backward compatibility, but this new, native version comes with several upgrades. Meanwhile, if you already own the Switch version, you can grab the Switch 2 version for just $3 rather than paying the normal $20.

A Pioneering Indie Game

For those unfamiliar with this game, it is a puzzle platformer — one of the best the genre has ever seen — where you manipulate time to solve puzzles. Your job is to manipulate time as you travel between interconnected worlds in search of an elusive princess. In the process, “you’ll explore memories and regrets that still haunt you.”

Does Braid hold up 18 years later? Yes, especially thanks to this remaster. The great thing about indie games is that they age far more gracefully than AAA games because they are less reliant on tech, and thus not made as dated by newer advancements. If Braid were made today, it would look and play a lot as it does. What’s also not changed is how long the game, which is not very long. To this end, those who decide to check out the Xbox 360 classic now that it is on Nintendo Switch 2 should expect a runtime of about five to six hours.

