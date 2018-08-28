Xbox All Access Revealed, Score an Xbox One X for $35 a Month

Xbox All Access is real, and it’s going to give potentially millions of gamers around the country an affordable way to join the Xbox One family. For those of you who missed the rumors, Xbox All Access will allow you to get an Xbox One S or Xbox One X console, Xbox Live Gold, and Xbox Game Pass bundled together for two years, for 24 low monthly payments.

“For no upfront cost and one low monthly price for 24 months, Xbox All Access gets you a new Xbox One S or Xbox One X, access to more than 100 great games through Xbox Game Pass, and online multiplayer with Xbox Live Gold,” Xbox product marketing boss Bogdan Bilan said (via VentureBeat). “That’s more than 100 all-you-can-play games — including highly-anticipated new Xbox One exclusives the day they’re released, plus more games added all the time on the fastest, most reliable gaming network and an Xbox One console.”

So here’s the breakdown. If you want an Xbox One S, you’re going to be paying $22 a month for two years. If you have a 4K TV, or if you just want to say that you have the most powerful video game console in the world, you can opt for an Xbox One X for $35 a month. Included in those prices are two years of Xbox Live Gold, and Xbox Game Pass.

It’s a great deal, honestly, and if I didn’t already own an Xbox One X, it’s something that I might consider. If you’re already being crushed by student loan debt payments, car payments, rent, groceries, and bills, then the thought of an extra $35 out the window every month could be intimidating. If that be you, then you may want to think twice. Otherwise, you could get a $500 console with all of the bells and whistles for only a few dollars more than what you’d be paying just to keep your Live and Game Pass subscriptions going on a monthly basis.

It should also appeal to many potential buyers that Xbox Game Pass will grant launch-day access to all of Microsoft’s big first-party exclusives. In addition to the huge, instant library of contemporary and classic Xbox games, you have the peace of mind knowing that when the next Forza Horizon launches, or the next Gears of War, or the next Halo, you’re going to be there playing on day one, guaranteed, without spending an extra dime.

We don’t know when All Access goes live. The Xbox Wire post that is being sourced seems to be removed at the moment. As soon as we get more details, we’ll let you know straight away.