Xbox Reveals All of December 2020's Game Pass Additions

Xbox Game Pass is getting a big push in the new console generation, and users will be happy to know that the month of December will see a number of additions to the service. Over the next few weeks, 17 games will be added to Game Pass, across the Android, console, and PC platforms. There's a fairly strong bit of variety here, so Xbox fans shouldn't have a hard time finding something to enjoy. From JRPGs and first-person shooters to platforming games, there's some high quality to be found, as well! All of the new games are listed below, alongside their release dates and platforms.

Control (Android and Console)- December 3rd

Doom Eternal (PC)- December 3rd

Haven (Console and PC)- December 3rd

Rage 2 (Android)- December 3rd

Slime Rancher (Android and Console)- December 3rd

Va-11 Hall-A: Cyberpunk Bartender Action (PC)- December 3rd

Yes, Your Grace (Android, Console, and PC)- December 3rd

Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition (Console and PC)- December 4th

Call of the Sea (Android, PC, and Console)- December 8th

Monster Sanctuary (Android and Console)- December 8th

Starbound (PC)- December 8th

Unto the End (Console and PC)- December 9th

Assetto Corsa (Android and Console)- December 10th

Gang Beasts (Android and Console)- December 10th

GreedFall (Android, Console, and PC)- December 10th

SuperHot: Mind Control Delete (Android and Console)- December 10th

Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair (Android, Console, and PC)- December 10th

All in all, this is a very good list of games! While titles like Control and Doom Eternal have gotten a lot of attention since their debut, Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair is a game that flew slightly under the radar after its release. The beauty of Game Pass is that it will get players to potentially try out games that they might not have otherwise, so it will be interesting to see what titles find themselves a new audience through the service.

For those that have yet to try out Xbox Game Pass, this week will see a new offer rolled out: the first three months for just $1! Regardless of whether or not players decide to stick with the service, that should be plenty of time to finish a few games before the trial period ends! More information can be found about the service right here.

What do you think of December's additions to Xbox Game Pass? Do you plan on trying the service this month? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!