Xbox’s Black Friday Deals Take $100 Off an Xbox One X

Microsoft previewed its Black Friday deals that start in just one week and revealed several discounts such as $100 off of an Xbox One X.

Setting up a promotional page for Xbox’s Black Friday deals, Microsoft’s list of discounts ranged from games to new controllers to consoles like the Xbox One X and Xbox One S. A post on the Xbox Wire summed up the best deals for Black Friday by announcing the $100 discount and the return of the $1 Xbox Game Pass subscription deal.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We’re offering a $100 discount on select Xbox One devices, allowing you to choose between Xbox One X, the most powerful console with immersive true 4K gaming, or Xbox One S, the best value in games and entertainment,” the post on the Xbox Wire said. “Can’t decide what gift to get the gamer in your life this holiday? With Xbox Game Pass, you can now give the ultimate gift of over 100 great games, including new Xbox Exclusives the same day they launch. This holiday season, you can join Xbox Game Pass for just $1.”

Deals are scheduled to be live from throughout the month, exact start dates for all the promotions seen here, with both the Xbox One X and the Xbox One S included in the deal along with some specific bundles. Microsoft’s Xbox One S Minecraft Creators Bundle is $100 off during the promotion and a $70 discount is said to be applied to other bundles such as the Forza Horizon 4 console bundles.

All the Black Friday discounts!

💸 Up to $100 off all Xbox One consoles and bundles

💸 Up to $25 off Xbox One Games

💸 $20 off Xbox wireless controllers

💸 $10 off Xbox Design Lab controllers

💸 First month of Gold and Xbox Game Pass for $1 each//t.co/Nvi2u7Hp4B pic.twitter.com/DGp0upJtGQ — Xbox (@Xbox) November 10, 2018

A list of games that’ll be on sale was also provided with games like PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds also being discounted, though those who watched the X018 event will know that the game is coming to the Xbox Game Pass catalogue, so those who are subscribed to that need not buy the game unless they plan on letting that subscription run out.

Forza Horizon 4 for up to 35% off

Forza Motorsport 7 for up to 50% off

State of Decay 2 for 35% off

PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds for 35% off

Sea of Thieves for 50% off

Super Lucky’s Tale for 35% off

Disneyland Adventures for 35% off

Rush: A Disney Pixar Adventure for 35% off

Zoo Tycoon: Ultimate Animal Collection for 35% off

Xbox Live Gold, a common gift for the holidays to extend gamers’ online subscriptions, will also be on sale from November 22-26 with 40 percent off Xbox Live Gold subscriptions on either the 3-month or 6-month products. One month of it can also be purchased for $1 for new subscribers, that deal starting on November 15th.

Xbox’s Black Friday deals start soon and end at different times throughout the month seen here through the Black Friday promotional page.