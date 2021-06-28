Xbox Cloud Gaming Support Comes to PC and iOS for Game Pass Ultimate Subscribers

Xbox has finally brought its Cloud Gaming support that was previously available on Android devices to both PC and iOS today. This service, which allows users to play games through the Cloud on platforms other than their console or PC, is one that is made available to those who are subscribed to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate. And perhaps best of all, Microsoft has also confirmed that it has also upgraded the infrastructure running these games as well.

Broken down in great detail today in a blog on the Xbox website, these new benefits of the company's Cloud Gaming initiative were explained. As mentioned, the service's arrival on iOS is quite a big deal, as Microsoft previously made clear that it couldn't launch its Cloud Gaming beta on the platform at first. To see it come to both iOS and PC in this manner means that many more users will now be able to give the service a whirl for themselves.

Starting today, Xbox Cloud Gaming is running on custom Xbox Series X hardware, and available to all @XboxGamePass Ultimate members with Windows 10 PCs and Apple phones and tablets, via browser, across 22 countries. https://t.co/HYuvbHGBUg #XboxGamePass — Xbox Wire (@XboxWire) June 28, 2021

One of the biggest takeaways from this news though is that Xbox Cloud Gaming is now being powered by Xbox Series X-style hardware. Previously, the technology that powered games running on the Cloud were comparable to the Xbox One, meaning that this is quite a big bump that is taking place. "We’ve been upgrading Microsoft datacenters around the globe with the fastest, most powerful Xbox hardware to give you faster load times, improved frame rates, and an experience of a new generation of gaming," Xbox detailed in its new blog. "To ensure the lowest latency, highest quality experience across the broadest set of devices, we will be streaming at 1080p and up to 60fps. Going forward we’ll continue to innovate and add more features to enhance your cloud gaming experience."

As a whole, today's moves show that Microsoft remains committed to ensuring that players can enjoy the games that they like to play no matter where they might be in the future. And while a typical gaming experience might still always take place for many in front of a TV or computer monitor, it's great to see that this alternative style of play is only going to get better as time goes on.

Does this Xbox Cloud Gaming support excite you? And is it something that you see yourself taking advantage of well into the future? Let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.