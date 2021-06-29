Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Gets a Massive Deal With Cloud Gaming Update

Xbox Game Pass recently flipped the switch on Cloud Gaming support for iOS and PC (previously limited to Android), allowing gamers to play AAA titles on their iPhone, iPad, or Windows 10 PC via Microsoft Edge, Chrome, or Safari browsers. They also upgraded the datacenters powering Xbox Cloud Gaming with custom Xbox Series X hardware. These developments, combined with the quality of the games available on the service, might have you thinking about giving Xbox Game Pass Ultimate a go. If that's the case, we have good news.

You can get the first three months of Xbox Live Ultimate for only $1 via Microsoft. It will be $14.99 per month after that. However, at the time of writing, you can stack 3 month memberships for up to 3 years with a 33% discount thanks to Amazon and Walmart, who currently have the subscription extensions on sale for only $29.99. This is a huge deal that won't come around often, especially as Game Pass grows, so you might want to stack those codes while you can.

If you are unfamiliar, G4 recently did a Xbox Game Pass vs PlayStation Now video that does a good job of explaining the basics. That video can be found below along with a breakdown of the features and perks.

Play over 100 high-quality games on console, PC, and mobile devices with new games added on a regular basis.

Xbox Game Studios titles the same day as release. You can check out the current crop of games right here.

Exclusive member discounts and deals

Play games from the cloud

Free Perks including in-game content and partner offers

Comes bundled with Xbox Live Gold which includes console multiplayer, free games, and exclusive deals.

