Xbox Controller Modeled After Halo's Needler Looks Stunning

✖

One Xbox fan has recreated a new version of the Xbox Series X/S controller that longtime fans of the Halo series are sure to appreciate. Specifically, this controller is meant to resemble the Needler weapon that has been seen in Halo since the first installment. And while this creation is one that is largely just a mockup, the controller itself is available for purchase for a premium price.

Mocked up by Pope Art, who is a frequent creator of unique gaming hardware designs, this Halo Needler controller features a number of qualities that are meant to resemble the gun. The controller itself is purple and gray, which are the two primary colors of the Needler. It also contains the Needler ammo itself featured on the left side of the controller, while the buttons are a light blue color. Lastly, and perhaps coolest of all, the Xbox button at the center of the controller glows this same shade of light blue, rather than the usual white that is seen on the standard model.

As a whole, this custom Needler Xbox controller was mostly made due to a fan request, but if you're looking to shell out enough money, you can get one of these for yourself. As Pope Art later shared, the controller itself is able to be purchased with this Needler look to it via Trezn. The only downside is that it is a bit pricier than most Xbox controllers. Rather than retailing for the usual fare of $60, this custom Halo version will cost around $150. Still, if you're in love with this design, it would definitely be a great addition to any Xbox owner's collection. Not to mention, its arrival would line up greatly with the release of Halo Infinite later this holiday season.

So what are your thoughts on this unique Xbox controller? Are you going to look to buy it for yourself, despite the somewhat steep price? Share your thoughts with me either down in the comments or shoot me a message on Twitter at @MooreMan12.