10 Most Exciting New Games Releasing In January 2026, Ranked

January is typically a pretty slow month for new games, with major announcements and releases usually hitting in February at the earliest. And 2026 is certainly off to a relatively sluggish start, without a ton of confirmed releases on the docket just yet. However, that doesn’t mean there aren’t any new games to look forward to in January 2026. Though it is a slower month for new releases, there are a handful of great games to look out for this month.

Many big games won’t hit until February 2026 at the earliest. Instead, January is offering a lot of ports, such as the Switch 2 edition of Animal Crossing on January 15th, and updates like the Cult of the Lamb DLC. But if you want to know about the most exciting new games headed our way in January 2026, I’m here to help. These are the most exciting games set to release across various platforms in January, ranked by just how big of a deal they’re likely going to be.

10) Cozy Caravan

Play video

Release Date: January 8th

Platforms: PC, Nintendo Switch, Mobile (Apple Arcade)

Cozy Caravan has been in early access for PC players for a while now. But the game is finally getting its full 1.0 release, which includes an expansion to Nintendo Switch and mobile platforms. As its name suggests, you drive a caravan around town, collecting supplies to prepare for a weekly market. Along the way, you help locals with requests and learn new recipes to ensure you’re ready to deliver the best goods on market day.

I’ve put quite a few hours into Cozy Caravan in early access, and despite some rough bugs at the start, it’s got a lot of potential. A game this cozy definitely has the potential to win big on Switch. That said, it has flown under the radar in early access, so it will be interesting to see if the 1.0 release gets the attention this cozy delight deserves.

9) Heartopia

Play video

Release Date: January 7th

Platforms: PC, Mobile

This upcoming free cozy life sim has definite Animal Crossing vibes. It has a cute 3D art style that’s earned it a spot on many Steam wishlists. Players will connect with local Heartopia residents and with one another while pursuing a variety of hobbies like cooking, fishing, and bird watching.

Given the popularity of life sims and the fact that this one is free-to-play, I suspect many cozy gamers will at least give it a try. Whether it sticks the landing while releasing in the same month as Animal Crossing 3.0 remains to be seen, but I’ve got high hopes for this one. That said, it is launching for mobile and PC via its own launcher first, with Steam to come at a later date. So this one may not pick up steam until it launches on the popular PC gaming platform.

8) I Hate This Place

Play video

Release Date: January 29th

Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, Switch

This open-world survival horror game is one of January 2026’s most multi-platform releases. It was originally slated to come out in November 2025, but was delayed to January 2026. I Hate This Place is a survival horror game with crafting elements, where players will fight to survive in the haunting world of Rutherford Ranch. It has a comic book art style and an 80s horror vibe, which is a great fit for fans of Stranger Things.

So far, I Hate This Place has a decent following on Steam, with well over 4,000 wishlists. And with a multi-platform release, it has the potential to reach a wider audience of horror gaming fans. If you enjoy survival horror games, this is definitely a new game release to look forward to in January 2026.

7) Arknights: Endfield

Play video

Release Date: January 22nd

Platforms: PC, PS5, Mobile

This free-to-play action RPG is a spinoff from the popular tower defense game Arknights. It features real-time strategy and factory simulation elements, making it quite different from its predecessor. Players will explore the world of Talos-II, working to expand and survive in the wilderness.

It’s hard to say how popular this one is going to be. Gacha games get a mixed reception in general, but the original Arknights is considered one of the best gachas out there. That said, Endfield looks to have quite different gameplay, so it’s hard to say how much of that audience will stick with it long-term. That said, a free-to-play release on PC and mobile that combines action RPG and factory sim components could end up being a winner. I’m definitely planning to check this one out, and I’m sure I’m not the only one.

6) Hytale

Play video

Release Date: January 13th (Early Access)

Platforms: PC

This game has gone through quite the journey to release, and it is finally launching in Early Access this month. Hytale is a new sandbox game from the devs behind Minecraft‘s popular Hypixel server. It was backed by Riot Games, which cancelled the game in June 2025. However, the original team managed to buy the rights back from Riot and get things moving once again.

Hytale has a distinct Minecraft feel, with fantasy sandbox gameplay. It has some similarities to the Hypixel server, but adds on a ton of new RPG-inspired content, with bosses and dungeons for players to explore. As such, it could definitely be incredibly popular with Minecraft fans who also love a good RPG. Early Access, however, can be pretty hit or miss. If the game launches in a good state, it could well be one of January’s most popular new releases.

5) Highguard

Play video

Release Date: January 26th

Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S

Of course, we can’t start a new year without at least one new first-person shooter. Highguard comes from the team behind Apex Legends and Titanfall, offering a new PvP raid shooter experience. It has a fantasy vibe and will be free-to-play, but relatively little has been shared about the game ahead of its release.

Given the popularity of hero shooters and the fact that Highguard is free-to-play, it’s got a lot of potential. But the market for this kind of game is already pretty saturated, so it can be difficult for new titles to take off. Highguard was also just recently announced at the 2025 Game Awards, so hype hasn’t quite built up for this one yet. For Apex Legends fans, though, this is almost certainly one to put a few hours into when it releases later this month.

4) The Seven Deadly Sins: Origin

Play video

Release Date: January 28th

Platforms: PC, PS5, Mobile

This free open-world RPG is based on the anime The Seven Deadly Sins. Like Heartopia, this is a free-to-play entry, meaning many players are likely to give it a go. You’ll play as Prince Tristan of Liones, exploring Britannia in your quest to restore order to a world torn apart by chaos.

Between the popularity of the anime and the game’s appearance at the 2025 Game Awards, this one has attracted a good bit of attention already. But free-to-play RPGs can be a mixed bag, so we’ll have to actually get into the game to see whether it delivers a solid experience or feels like a licensed cash grab.

3) Pathologic 3

Play video

Release Date: January 9th

Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S

This new installment in the Pathologic series is no doubt on the radar for psychological horror fans. The game will bring players a new bone-chilling story from Ice-Pick Lodge. Like the first two entries, this game yet again sees players trying to save a town that’s suffering from a mysterious plague. Your decisions will impact who survives, and you’ve only got 12 days to solve the mystery before it’s game over.

The previous Pathologic games earned solid ratings from horror fans. But as psychological horror games, they do have a more niche audience. And Pathologic 3 is, in essence, a remake that revisits one of the storylines from the original game. This could be a plus or minus depending on how fans feel about remakes. If you’re looking for a new horror game this January, though, this one should at least warrant consideration.

2) Cairn

Play video

Release Date: January 29th

Platforms: PC, PS5

This action-adventure game centers on the struggle to survive a staggering climb up Mount Kami. It comes from the creators behind Furi and Haven, offering a tension-filled climb up to the summit. Cairn strives for a realistic and occasionally gruelling climbing simulation, pulling players fully into the experience and offering free climbing options.

Given the team involved in creating it, Cairn is one that many gamers have had their eye on. The unique indie title could well be the first breakout hit of 2026. If you enjoy a challenging game that tests your ability to navigate your surroundings, Cairn should be on your radar for January 2026.

1) Code Vein 2

Play video

Release Date: January 30th

Platforms: PC, PS5, Xbox Series X|S

This is the highly anticipated sequel to Bandai Namco’s 2019 Code Vein. Like the first game, Code Vein 2 brings players into a vampire-cded world where blood is power. It is a Souls-like action RPG with an anime art style, and many fans are hoping it will improve upon the first game, which got somewhat mixed reviews.

Code Vein 2 is one of a handful of games from bigger publishers that are coming out in January 2026. This, along with it being the follow-up to a popular JRPG, could make it one of the most prominent new releases to start the year. That said, it’s still a bit of a niche game compared to what’s headed our way in February, so it could get overshadowed. Still, if you enjoyed the first game, it’s worth checking out the sequel. And even if you didn’t, Code Vein 2 offers a standalone story perfect for newbies to the franchise.

