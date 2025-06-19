Beast of Reincarnation Could Be a Video Game Successor to Princess Mononoke

The news first broke in 2023 that Game Freak had partnered with its first Western publishing partner, Private Division, to realize a brand new video game that would be outside the scope of the Pokémon series. Following layoffs at Take-Two Interactive, the parent company of Private Division, the fate and future of what Game Freak had in store seemed uncertain. That is, until earlier this month at the Xbox Games Showcase, where Game Freak finally debuted Beast of Reincarnation with its first trailer.

If you haven’t seen the trailer that was revealed during the Xbox Games Showcase, Beast of Reincarnation follows the protagonist, Emma, and her canine companion, Koo, as they journey across a post-apocalyptic Japan. In the beginning, a beast arrives in the land, spewing forth a blight that corrupts all living things. Nature is seen to decay in the wake of this beast’s movement, and other beasts are shown to have a similar corruption that feels familiar to something seen out of a Soulslike game. In this tale of humanity and its inevitable extinction, Emma appears to be the final hope for humanity.

For gamers who are also fans of Hayao Miyazaki, the core themes of Beast of Reincarnation might already strike a familiar chord of symbolism that feels reminiscent of another beloved Japanese title: Princess Mononoke.

Taking a look at Princess Mononoke and Beast of Reincarnation, both are harrowing stories of the corruption of nature by the inevitable progress of humankind and its technology that invades the natural world. In Princess Mononoke, that is shown through the initial conflict with the Boar God, Nago, who is corrupted by an iron shot, but progresses with the Deer God, who is representative of life and nature itself.

San and the wolf, moro, from the Hayao miyazaki film: princess mononoke

The Deer God already draws a stark point of comparison within the Beast of Reincarnation, where the trailer opens with a deer beast that causes corruption. The protagonist, Emma, is seen battling against these beasts of corruption, perhaps towards healing the land and mitigating the eventual extinction of humanity. This draws parallels with Princess Mononoke; humanity is seen warring against nature through the symbolic and representative animal gods. One of the key characters in the film, San, is a bridge between humanity and nature. Although her having been raised by wolves, and her distaste towards humanity’s ambitions with the forest, ultimately sees her side with nature.

The synchronicity seems to be apparent with Beast of Reincarnation and Princess Mononoke. Emma and her dog, similar to San and her wolf, take on the heavy responsibility of bridging humanity with nature. And as shared on the Steam page for Beast of Reincarnation by Game Freak, as the story progresses and the bond between Emma and Koo grows, so too will a power bloom, which is hinted at within the announcement trailer.

Beast of Reincarnation, with the inspiration of Miyazaki, already feels like a continuation or a spiritual successor of Princess Mononoke, placing audiences in anticipation of a thoughtful storyline on humanity’s impact on the world and our environment. And while thoughtful, it fits well within the culture of Japan and Shintoism, where nature isn’t something for humanity to conquer. This narrative also draws parallels with Horizon Zero Dawn, with the storyline involving humanity’s imbalance with nature that comes to an apocalyptic crescendo that the player uncovers.

Beast of Reincarnation is currently slated for release sometime in 2026 in coordination with the newly founded publishing label, Fictions, Inc. Beast of Reincarnation will be available for Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, PC, and will be a day one inclusion as part of Xbox Game Pass.