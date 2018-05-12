Xbox Digital Game Gifting Feature Now Includes PC Titles, All Xbox Games

Last year, Microsoft finally implemented a feature that many Xbox players have been begging for: Game Gifting. Being able to digitally gift your buds a title in one easy step was a pretty big deal, and Steam users can attest to how valuable it is – especially when looking to squad up in an online game (Fortnite, anyone?). This feature has been available on console for quite some time, but with Play Anywhere growing exponentially and the line between Windows 10 and Xbox One becoming smaller and smaller, it was time to expand out.

Microsoft took to their blog this morning to announce the big news, “Today, we’re excited to announce that we have expanded digital gifting to include PC games and PC downloadable game content (e.g. map packs, skins). Further, all Xbox One games are now eligible for digital gifting.”

It’s easier than ever to gift a specific game to a friend or family member, but here’s what Microsoft says you need to know:

Here’s how to start sending digital gifts in the Microsoft Store:

Head over to the Microsoft Store on Windows 10, on the Xbox One family of devices, or online, navigate to the product that you would like to purchase, select Buy as Gift, and enter the email address of the gift recipient . On Xbox One, you can choose a Gamertag from your list of Xbox Live friends.

. On Xbox One, you can choose a Gamertag from your list of Xbox Live friends. The gift recipient will receive a code for their product along with instructions on how to redeem the code. On Xbox One, gift recipients will receive a system message with a clickable redemption button.

A few things in keep in mind as you’re gifting:

Gift purchasers can only buy two discounted products – and a total of 10 discounted products – every 14 days. There are no limits for gift purchases made at full price.

Gifting of Xbox 360 and Xbox original games, pre-orders, free products, and consumable downloadable game content such as virtual currency is not allowed.

Gift recipients can only redeem gift tokens in the country or region where they were purchased.

The feature is live for many PC games at this very moment. The team over at Microsoft are working on improvements as we speak on making it even more accessible, more plentiful, and without issues. We can’t wait!