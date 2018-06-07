The Biggest Xbox Sale Of The Year Starts Now

As promised, Microsoft has launched their “Xbox Big Fun Deals” sale ahead of E3, and if you want to get your hands on consoles, games, and accessories, now is the best time to do it. Microsoft is touting the event as “the biggest Xbox sale of the year.”

You can shop the entire sale right here through June 17th. Unfortunately, Microsoft is holding off on their hardware deals until June 10th, which means you’ll have to wait a few more days to save $50 on an Xbox One X, $50 on Xbox One S 1TB bundles, $10 on Xbox wireless controllers and more. Still, if it’s deals on games and / or Xbox Live Gold memberships that you’re after, you can get started on that right away.

You can shop the entire lineup of discounted Xbox One games right here. Prices have been slashed by as much as 75% during the sale, and over 300 titles are up for grabs. Some of the standout deals include:

• Sea of Thieves: $47.99 (20% off)

• Far Cry 5: $44.99 (25% off)

• Playerunknown’s Battlegrounds: $20.09 (33% off)

• FIFA 18: $56 (60% off)

• Monster Hunter World: $38.99 (35% off)

• Forza Motorsport 7: $29.99 (50% off)

• Grand Theft Auto V: $19.80 (67% off)

Microsoft is also offering the first month of Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass subscriptions for only $1 if you’re a new member. Microsoft notes that a buy 3, get 3 months offer on Xbox Live Gold and a 50% off of 6 months of Xbox Game Pass deal is available at retail locations.

The fact that Microsoft is holding off on Xbox console an accessory deals until the 10th is a bit disappointing, but that gives you a little more time to make a decision. Plus, the console deals will extend out until June 23rd or while supplies last. The $50 discount on the Xbox One X is particularly enticing, as its the first discount Microsoft has ever offered on the console. We probably won’t see another deal like this until the holidays at best, so take advantage while you can.

