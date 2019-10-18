New Xbox Elite Controller 2 Video Provides a Deep Dive on “World’s Most Advanced Controller”

Today, Microsoft released a brand-new unboxing video for the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2, its follow-up controller to the premium and popular Xbox Elite Controller that offers additional controller features and premium touches for more hardcore and competitive gamers. As you would expect, the video not only provides a great look at the controller, but provides a deep dive into its features and what makes it different from its predecessor.

Featured in the video is the principal designer at Microsoft, a manager at Xbox (who’s also a former Gears of War pro player), a former Halo champion, and a streamer, all who go into why they are excited about the controller. In other words, there’s a few different perspectives, all who are doing their best to sell you on fancy controller.

Speaking of the controller, it comes with a carrying case, a set of 6 varied, thumbsticks, a set of 4 varied paddles, two different d-pads, a thumbstick-adjustment tool, a charging dock, and USB-C cable. Of course, all of this doesn’t come cheaply. In other words, it costs $180.

Built for performance: Designed to meet the needs of today’s competitive gamers, the all-new Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 features over 30 new ways to play like a pro. Enhance your aiming with new adjustable-tension thumbsticks, fire even faster with shorter hair trigger locks, and stay on target with a wrap-around rubberized grip.

The Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 will be available on November 4. At the moment of publishing, pre-orders are still being taken.

