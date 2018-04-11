Xbox Details Its Forthcoming FanFest Event, Including Ticket Prices and Giveaways

Although Microsoft already has its hands full with its E3 plans, that doesn’t mean it’s going to leave its fans behind. In fact, during today’s Inside Xbox presentation, it detailed exactly what they can expect from the forthcoming FanFest.

This event is set to take place on June 10 and 11, and although a specific location wasn’t named, it’s likely to be in the same place as its E3 press conference, at the Microsoft Theater.

Videos by ComicBook.com

During the event, 1,000 lucky fans will be able to attend the Xbox Briefing as it happens on Sunday the 10th, and 400 fans will be able to check out the Xbox FanFest on both days.

Fans will soon be able to register for the tickets in an online random drawing, using their Xbox Live GamerTag to register. (Note: gamers have to be 21 years of age or older.) The submission site will open at a later time.

Now, there’s a catch. The Xbox briefing tickets will still be free, but the FanFest tickets will have a price attached. Fans will have to pay $45 to attend the show, although that money will go to a yet-unspecified charity, so it’ll be for the greater good.

But there’s a neat benefit for those that pay for the tickets and attend the FanFest. Microsoft has noted that these attendees will receive a custom-built backpack loaded with all sorts of gaming goodies. Among these are a brand new FanFest jersey made in collaboration with Meta Threads, along with a limited edition 2TB Seagate Game Drive for Xbox, featuring a glow-in-the-dark Sea of Thieves design. A one-month Xbox Game Pass code will also be included, along with some other goods.

Microsoft has suggested that fans keep an eye on the Xbox Wire page in order to see when ticket registration will begin, because this is definitely an event that they won’t want to miss. We’ll notify you here as well.

As for the Xbox E3 briefing, it’ll take place on Sunday, June 10 starting at 1:00 PM PDT. Those that can’t attend in person will be able to watch online through Microsoft’s social channels, including Mixer, YouTube and Twitch.