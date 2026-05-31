Nintendo Switch Remaster of 2008 RPG Announced

A Nintendo Switch remaster of a 2008 RPG has been announced. The game in question never came to a Nintendo console back in 2008, and this never changed, until now. Now the RPG is coming to Nintendo Switch via the eShop on August 11, 2026, 18 years later. There is currently no word of a Nintendo Switch 2 version, which means those on the current Nintendo console will need to rely on backward compatibility to revisit the nostalgic RPG in question.

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Back in 2008, German developer Ascaron — which went belly up in 2009 — released Sacred 2: Fallen Angel, a prequel-sequel to its 2004 PC exclusive RPG, Sacred. At launch, Sacred 2 was also a PC exclusive, but it did end up coming to PS3 and Xbox 360 in 2009. Never came to the Wii, though. Then in 2025, the RPG returned with a remaster — Sacred 2: Fallen Angel Remaster — on console and PC, via developers SparklingBit and Funatics, and publisher THQ Nordic. It skipped Nintendo again, though, and there was no word of it coming later. Now there is.

A Forgotten 2008 Action RPG

When Sacred 2: Fallen Angel was released back in the day, it earned a decent 71 on Metacritic. Its remaster did not perform as well, though, only earning a 54, which lines up with its user reviews across the internet. What type of demand there is for it on the Nintendo Switch remains to be seen. Given that the nostalgia of it is limited to PC, PlayStation, and Xbox, probably not much, but clearly THQ Nordic thinks it is worth porting, despite the underwhelming initial reception.

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It is unclear how much the RPG remaster will cost when it hits the Nintendo eShop in August. It costs $30 on other platforms, but we have seen Switch and Switch 2 ports of games cost $5 to $10 more at times. Why is there no Switch 2 version? We also do not know, but we have heard from multiple sources that Nintendo has been sitingy with providing developer kits, so it may be nothing more than this. That said, a remaster of a 2008 RPG is unlikely to benefit much from the extra power of the Switch 2 compared to some other games skipping the console.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the Nintendo conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.